ASCI handled 117 online real money gaming plaints from Jan 2021 to 2022: I&B Min

Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the self regulating body for advertising, has processed 117 complaints related to Online real money gaming from January 2021 to January 2022, I&B minister Anurag Thakur has told the Lok Sabha.

He also said that ASCI examines complaints relating to gaming advertisements of offshore gaming companies in the context of contravention of the ASCI code or Guidelines on Online Gaming for real money winnings.



"From January 2021 to January 2022, ASCI has processed 117 complaints related to Online real money gaming," he said.



The minister also pointed out that the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules made thereunder require that all advertisements telecast on private satellite TV channels to adhere to the Advertising Code, prescribed under the Act, which inter-alia provides that the advertisements have to conform to the laws of the country.



The MIB, he added, issues advisories from time to time to broadcasters for ensuring compliance to the Advertising Code.



MIB had issued an advisory on 04.12.2020 to private satellite TV channels to comply with the guidelines of ASCI on advertisements relating to online gaming to protect consumers and inform them regarding financial risk and other factors involved in online gaming.



He also said that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) can issue directions to concerned trader or manufacture or endorser or advertiser or publisher, as the case may be, to discontinue misleading advertisement or to modify the same. The CCPA has been established under Consumer Protection Act, 2019 for protection and enforcement of consumer rights as a class.

