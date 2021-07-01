ASCI-approved influencers, the next step in self-regulating creators' content online

ASCI had organised a social media roundtable to talk about the success of its influencer guidelines and discuss the way ahead

After getting an immensely positive response for their set of influencer guidelines, released on May 27th, ASCI is planning to extend its scope of presence in regulating the content that the influencers post on social media, revealed the self​-regulatory voluntary organization of the advertising industry during its social media roundtable on Wednesday.

ASCI Chairman and BBH & Publicis Worldwide India CEO Subhash Kamath said, “The influencer marketing guidelines are just the beginning for us. We are looking forward to getting much more technical expertise and also setting up advisory services for our clients going forward.”

Not just that, understanding the scope of influencer marketing industry and the increasing breadth of nano-influencers from across all the corners of the country, ASCI will be updating its influencer marketing guidelines in several regional languages and make them accessible to the increasing talent pool.

BigBang.Social CEO & Collective Arts Network Founding PartnerDhruv Chitgopekar added, “As the industry evolves, the adoption will also grow for the guidelines. Going ahead, we are looking forward to helping influencers get the tag of ASCI-approved influencers, and further improve our guidelines and code of ethics.”

The roundtable was organised on the occasion of World Social Media Day and also saw the presence of ASCI-Secretary General Manisha Kapoor; Actor & Influencer Karan Tacker; MyGOV CEO, Digital India Corporation, Govt. of India MD & CEO, and NeGD CEO & President Abhishek Singh; ICAS President & ASA Chief Executive Guy Parker; and Reech Founder-CEO Guillaume Doki-Thonon. It was hosted by Pitchfork Partners ED Ashraf Engineer.

Speaking about the success of the guidelines, Kapoor shared, “We have seen a very positive response on the guidelines from the community. We are witnessing all kinds of actions on our sites and channels -- people asking for clarifications, sending complaints, and showing keen interest in the guidelines. Obviously, it is the settling down period and we have been acting on complaints by getting in touch with the influencers, who have always been quite active in addressing the issue and changing the posts.”

The guidelines came into effect on June 14, 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)