Apple Inc relaxes App Store rules to help media companies avoid 30% fee

Apple Inc has relaxed its App Store rules that prevent media companies from providing users with a link to create paid accounts, helping them bypass the in-app commissions.

The step is the second concession to regulators and companies within a week as Apple has been tackling legal and regulatory challenges posing the App Stores.

Reports say that the relaxations won't extend to developers taking other forms of payment inside apps on the iPhone.

With every purchase, Apple takes commissions between 15%-30% from in-app purchases. It also obstructs developers from giving users payment alternatives to bypass Apple's payment system. The company has announced that it will relax the rule early next year after Japan Fair Trade Commission conducted an investigation. App developers can now share a single link to their website that will help users set up their accounts.

The rule will be applied globally.

