App Annie renamed as data.ai

Mobile data and analytics platform App Annie has renamed itself as data.ai. In its new avatar, the platform will combine consumer and market data to fuel digital insights.



"We are proud to unveil that we are now data.ai and are establishing a big enterprise market opportunity: "Unified Data AI". Our new name reflects our vision to drive comprehensive digital performance with products and partnerships. We are the first company to combine consumer and market data to fuel digital insights applying the power of artificial intelligence. This is Unified Data AI," said data.ai CEO Theodore Krantz in a post.



The digital ecosystem is fragmented and relies too much on in-house teams and manual processes creating significant distraction from the core business, Krantz said. "Digital performance benefits from a single point of control that unifies disparate datasets illuminating mission-critical metrics like customer acquisition cost, lifetime value and ROI," he added.



Krantz said data.ai's mission is to take complexity out of the equation by providing you and your teams a unified view across all channels - mobile, web, OTT and gaming. "The unification of consumer and market data offers data science driven opportunities to prescribe optimal digital performance decisions," he averred.

