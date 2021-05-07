Anirudh Kalia joins Firstsource Solutions as Global Practice Head - Digital Media

He will report to Debarshi Biswas, the company's Comms, Media and Tech President

Media consultant and angel investor Anirudh Kalia has joined Firstsource Solutions as Global Practice Head - Digital Media, a US-based digital CX and IT services company owned by the RPSG Group.

In his new role, Kalia will report to Debarshi Biswas, the company's Comms, Media and Tech President who is based out of San Fransico.

Prior to joining FirstSource Solutions, Kalia was a media consultant, angel investor and board advisor who worked with many global media, consumer and sports startups.

Most notably, he was the Senior Vice President, Sports (TV and Digital) at Star TV. Prior to that, he was also the Chief Sales Officer at Adlabs Imagica and VP & Head - Marketing, Products and Solutions (Enterprise) at Tata Docomo.

