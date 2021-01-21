Amazon Prime Video drops 2 controversial scenes from 'Tandav' following MIB intervention

Trouble continues to mount for Amazon Prime Video and the makers of political thriller 'Tandav'. There has been no let-up in the controversy even after the video streaming platform dropped two controversial scenes from the web series and director Ali Abbas Zafar issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew.

According to reports, a scene featuring actor Zeeshan Ayyub as college student Shiva playing the Hindu deity Mahadeva in a theatre production has been removed. Another scene that has been deleted is a conversation depicting prime minister Devki Nandan Singh, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, insulting Dalit leader Kailash Kumar, enacted by Anup Soni.

The scenes were dropped following the ministry of information and broadcasting's (MIB) intervention. The ministry had acted after receiving a complaint from BJP MP from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak.



The controversy is seen as the government's entry into the OTT space, which has been unregulated till now. The government is reportedly working on draft guidelines for regulating OTT platforms.



FIRs have been filed against Amazon Prime Video officials besides the producer, director, and the actors of the web series in Maharashtra, UP, and MP. In fact, a special team headed by Inspector Anil Singh from Lucknow Police has reached Mumbai to investigate the FIR filed against 'Tandav'.



Further, the Bombay High Court has granted three-week transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and Amazon Prime content head Aparna Purohit.



Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been quoted as saying that they have received a complaint against the web series 'Tandav'. He further stated that action will be taken as per the law. He also urged the centre to bring in legislation for regulating OTT platforms.

