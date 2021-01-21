Amazon Prime Video drops 2 controversial scenes from 'Tandav' following MIB intervention
According to reports, scenes featuring Zeeshan Ayyub as a college student playing a Hindu deity and Tigmanshu Dhulia's PM character insulting a Dalit person have been removed
The controversy is seen as the government's entry into the OTT space, which has been unregulated till now. The government is reportedly working on draft guidelines for regulating OTT platforms.
FIRs have been filed against Amazon Prime Video officials besides the producer, director, and the actors of the web series in Maharashtra, UP, and MP. In fact, a special team headed by Inspector Anil Singh from Lucknow Police has reached Mumbai to investigate the FIR filed against 'Tandav'.
Further, the Bombay High Court has granted three-week transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and Amazon Prime content head Aparna Purohit.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been quoted as saying that they have received a complaint against the web series 'Tandav'. He further stated that action will be taken as per the law. He also urged the centre to bring in legislation for regulating OTT platforms.
