Amazon-MX Player deal may not sail through
Sources say that the deal may be called off because of issues in due diligence
The high-profile deal between Amazon Prime Video and MX Player is most likely to be called off due to issues with due diligence, sources privy to the development told e4m.
The US-based e-commerce giant had roped in a leading consulting firm for due diligence regarding the deal.
The talks between Prime Video team and Times Internet (which owns MX Player) ceased recently, even as both the players held multiple rounds of discussion over the past few months.
Mails sent to Times Internet and Amazon remained unanswered till the time of writing these lines. It is believed that Amazon sought to acquire the platform at substantially less price than the last acquisition price of the OTT Player.
The price proposed by Amazon was not clear but it was reportedly around $50 million, roughly Rs 400 crore. Times Internet Ltd (TIL) acquired MX Player for an estimated sum of $140 million or Rs 1,000 crore in 2018.
Had the deal gone through, Prime Video would have become the largest OTT player in India in terms of consumer acquisition. Prime Video has an estimated 28 million users in India, while MX Player has nearly 78 million users.
The proposed deal had the potential to make India’s OTT war intense, with the Reliance Group throwing its hat in the game by acquiring digital rights of the IPL, and also at a time when the sector faces growth challenges.
History
MX Player was initially developed by Karan Bedi in 2011 as a video player. Bedi is the CEO of the firm.
MX Player was acquired by Times Internet in 2018 for about $140 Mn. Following acquisition, MX Player raised $110 Mn in its Series A round from Tencent at a valuation of over $500 Mn, as per Tracxn. Tencent is a Chinese entertainment conglomerate and holding company.
MX Player was ranked as the third most downloaded OTT app globally in 2022 as per the State of Mobile 2023 report by data.ai. In India too, MX Player was the most downloaded app, the report claimed.
Jio Bharat Phone: Time for advertisers to dial up digital marketing
The 4G-enabled feature phone is going to be a game changer as advertisers will get access to a whole new tier of consumers coming online, say experts
By Shantanu David | Jul 17, 2023 9:19 AM | 4 min read
The Jio Revolution in 2016 undoubtedly catapulted India from being a fast-growing digital market to one where purveyors of digital offerings had to catch up with the digital adoption rate. Now, with the release of the Jio Bharat Phone, a product made in India in partnership with Karbon, and priced at a startling Rs 999, is set to shift the paradigm again.
The 4G-enabled feature phone includes SD card support of up to 128 GB and a 1000 mAh battery, as well as features like HD calling, call recording, UPI payments, and OTT services. In order to cater to the phone’s TG, many of whom will be first time users of mobile internet, Jio simultaneously introduced a reasonable data pack called the Jio Bharat Mobile Plan.
Ankit Banga, CBO, FCB/SIX India, points out that Jio has played a crucial role in positioning India as the second-largest country of internet users, reshaping the digital media landscape by making data more affordable.
“The launch of the Jio Bharat 4G feature phone will not only make data viable but also accessible to an untapped market of 250 million underserved 2G users, further expanding internet penetration. This presents a unique opportunity for advertisers to engage with a new wave of customers,” he says.
A joint report by industry body IAMAI and market data analytics firm Kantar released in May stated that the active internet base in India is expected to grow to 900 million by 2025, with the growth being pushed by rural India.
"Urban India, with approximately 71 per cent internet penetration witnessed only 6 per cent growth, with much of the overall gain in numbers coming from rural India which witnessed 14 per cent growth rate over the past one year. It is estimated that 56 per cent of all new internet users in India will be from rural India by 2025," the report said.
And given that India is firmly a mobile-first market, thanks to the twin drivers of cheap data and devices, Jio’s Rs 999 offering is going to be a game changer in more ways than one, as advertisers will get access to a whole new tier of consumers coming online.
Sanju Menon, Chief Operating Officer at Wondrlab India notes that advertisers have always struggled to reach the segment of consumers that are now going to be welcomed into the digital world. “The dependency on television for reach is going to reduce – and attribution on spends are going to become less of a challenge.”
Indeed, Mansi Shah, Director, Brand Planning and New Business at Famous Innovations, is not worried about the mindset or expectations. “With them having the access to some of these apps and a camera phone, advertisers will be able to connect with them in much more engaging and meaningful ways, rather than earlier a more one way approach. They will be able to do micro targeting even for this audience and utilise their marketing budgets more effectively.”
Banga believes that to succeed, advertisers should prioritize strategies that focus on simplicity, localized/vernacular content, and education, ensuring seamless experiences for these users. By guiding and empowering them on their online journey, brands can establish trust, provide value, and cultivate lasting relationships in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.
“All future communication strategies will not be a 2-India strategy, but one that is going to be platform first. The accessibility will also help in driving more tactical and contextual narratives, and there will be an opportunity of creating more desire,” says Menon, adding that the brand appointments will cease from being restricted to once or twice a year, and will now become always-on.
That being said, Jio still may have some challenges, the first being that the phone will only support the Jio App Store, eschewing apps available on Android and Apple’s stores, meaning no FB, Insta, Twitter, etc.
“While prima facie it looks like it could be limiting, it is an attractive offering for a current 2G user who will not find a competing alternative at this price point. With Jio Cinema increasingly buying rights for more and more popular content like important cricket leagues, movies and TV shows, a large number of this audience watching this content will become a sizable audience for brands wanting to target them,” asserts Shah, bringing us nicely to the second part of this story. Stay tuned.
SC to hear Google, CCI appeals in Android case on Oct 10
The court has asked all parties to make their submissions by October 3
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 9:01 AM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has said it will now hear the cross-appeals by Google and the Competition Commission of India in the Android case on October 10, media networks have reported.
All parties have been asked to submit the submissions and exchange them with other advocates by October 3.
Google has recently accused India’s antitrust body of ordering changes to its business model only to protect its rival Amazon.
During the CCI investigation, Amazon brought up Google's restrictions challenging the development of its Android fork called Fire OS, and Google said the watchdog unfairly relied on that in passing its adverse decision against it.
News 1st unveils AI-based Meta news anchor
AI Maya can converse in multiple languages but she will start by delivering news in Kannada on TV & Digital, the channel said
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 11:21 AM | 2 min read
“I AM FIRST OF A KIND”, says News 1st’s Maya
Meet AI MAYA, South India’s First Meta-Human News Anchor from News1st Kannada
AI is the talk of the town.
Brands across industries are adopting AI in different forms.
In tune with the times, News Media too is stepping up AI adoption.
News 1st, Karnataka’s Fastest Growing News Brand, has become South India’s First Regional News Channel to generate an AI-based Meta Human News Anchor.
She’s called AI Maya.
She can do everything a regular news anchor can. Question, debate and look the part.
And she’ll be on News 1st every day.
“News First is at the forefront of Programming and Technological Innovation. We’ve always been the first to adapt and adopt, be it broadcast technology, on air graphics software, program content or program names. So moving first on AI and integrating an AIbased Meta Human News Anchor into our broadcasting was only natural for us,” S Ravikumar, MD & CEO, News 1st Kannada.
It took News First three months to evolve, identify and create this impressive AI model for its viewers.
AI Maya is conversant in multiple languages. But for News First’s viewers she will start by delivering news in Kannada on TV & Digital. AI Maya is also ready to deliver news in English.
“We are looking for Maya to utilise machine learning algorithms to revolutionise TV presentation by a meta-human. We will be deploying this for news and special stories,” Maruthi SH, Editor-in-Chief, News 1st Kannada.
“This is just the beginning. Maya has delivered her first news bulletin and showcased her knowledge & linguistic capabilities in English and Kannada. We are now working on training her to deliver a more interactive programme soon,” S Ravikumar, MD & CEO, News 1st Kannada.
The MD & CEO of News First S Ravikumar has interviewed AI Maya to understand her capabilities and excellence in news presentation.
The question and answer session was aired by News First Kannada at 8:30pm on Thursday, 13th July - 2023.
A unique ASK MAYA daily show is in the works.
Viewers can pose their questions to MAYA via the dedicated WhatsApp phone number or email id provided.
The Top 5 viewer questions of the day will be answered by Maya at a scheduled time slot.
The team is working to make Maya more interactive to be able to answer questions in real-time and replace the traditional news delivery.
Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI
Musk has said this is part of efforts to build 'safer AI'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 11:13 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has launched an Artificial Intelligence startup xAI. The firm is reportedly a challenge to build an alternative to ChatGPT.
The startup will be led by Musk who has been voicing concerns about AI's potential for "civilizational destruction".
Announcing the launch, Musk, an investor in OpenAI, said this was part of efforts to build 'safer AI'.
"I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity," Musk was quoted as saying by news reports.
Twitter to share ad revenue with select content creators
To be eligible, a creator should be a verified user with at least 5 million impressions in each of the last 3 months
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 10:59 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it will share a part of its advertising revenue to select content creators on the social media platform.
The content creators will get a share of revenue from ads displayed in their replies, Twitter said.
To be eligible, a creator should be a verified user with at least 5 million impressions in each of the last 3 months.
This comes in the wake of Meta launching its microblogging offering called Threads, which is being seen as a rival to Twitter.
Twitter owner Elon Musk recently hinted that Threads may be a a rip-off of Twitter, considering that the former's interface and controls are quite similar to Twitter.
Demands of striking Hollywood unions unrealistic: Disney's Bob Iger
Hollywood actors announced that they will join the ongoing strike by screenwriters, leading to the biggest shutdown in more than 60 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 9:26 AM | 2 min read
Writers Guild of America who have been protesting against major studios for a fairer split of profits and better working conditions will be joined by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), according to media reports.
Hollywood actors announced that they will join the ongoing strike by screenwriters, leading to the biggest shutdown in more than 60 years.
American Federation of Television and Radio Actors (AFTRA) will also be reportedly joining the 11,000 writers who are protesting after talks with producers fell through.
Disney CEO Bob Iger, while attending a television talk show, gave his two cents about the ongoing strike and the SAG-AFTRA's decision to join in. "It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” he said.
“I understand any labor organization’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive," he added.
Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt reportedly left the premiere of the Christopher Nolan film in London on Thursday night as the strike was declared.
The writers and actors will be picketing against major studios like Netflix, Apple, Paramount, Warner Bros and Disney as part of the strike.
Google's Bard updated with Indian languages
Google has also announced new features and capabilities for its AI experiment
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 13, 2023 1:47 PM | 3 min read
Bard, an AI experiment by Google, has been helping people explore their curiosity, augment their imagination and ultimately get their ideas off the ground — not just by answering questions, but by also helping users build on them. Since its launch as an early experiment in March, Google has been including new features and capabilities in Bard, and today, the company announced Bard’s biggest expansion to date.
Bard is now available in most of the world, and in the most widely spoken languages. Starting today, Bard will be available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. Google has also expanded Bard’s access to more places, including Brazil and across Europe. As part of its bold and responsible approach to AI, Google has proactively engaged with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators on this expansion. And as it brings Bard to more regions and languages over time, Google continues to use its AI Principles as a guide, incorporate user feedback, and take steps to protect people’s privacy and data.
Google is also launching new features to help users better customize their experience, boost their creativity and get more done, including the ability to add images in Prompts, Listen to Bard’s responses out loud, and easily adjust Bard’s response to be longer, shorter.
Starting today, users can listen to Bard’s responses in over 40 languages. This is especially helpful if users want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script. Simply enter a prompt and select the sound icon to hear Bard’s answers. Users can also now change the tone and style of Bard's responses to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. This feature is live in English and will expand to new languages soon.
To help users boost their productivity, Google is adding new ways to pin and rename conversations with Bard in over 40 languages. Now when users start a conversation, they’ll see options to pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar. Google has also made it easier for users to share part or all of their Bard chat with their network. With shareable links, users can share their ideas and creations with others in over 40 languages.
Google is bringing the capabilities of Google Lens into Bard. Whether users want more information about an image or just need help coming up with a caption, they can now upload images with prompts and Bard will analyze the photo to help. This feature is now live in English (US), and will be expanded to more languages soon.
In May, Google moved Bard to PaLM 2, a far more capable large language model, which has enabled many of its recent improvements — including advanced math and reasoning skills and coding capabilities. In the past few weeks, coding has already become one of the most popular things people do with Bard. Google today introduced a new feature that allows users to export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab. This feature is now live in over 40 languages.
