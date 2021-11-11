Affle reports 103.6% YoY revenue growth in Q2 at Rs. 274.7 crore

EBITDA was at Rs. 52.1 crore, an increase of 51.1% y-o-y. PAT increased by 77.1% y-o-y to Rs. 47.6 crore

Affle, a consumer intelligence-driven global technology company, reported a strong performance for Q2 FY2022 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 274.7 crores, an increase in revenue of 103.6% y-o-y from Rs. 135.0 crores in Q2 last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 52.1 crores, an increase of 51.1% y-o-y. PAT increased by 77.1% y-o-y to Rs. 47.6 crores from Rs. 26.9 crores in Q2 last year. This growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business and Non-CPCU business, across both India & International markets.

For H1 FY2022, consolidated revenue was at Rs. 427.2 crores, an increase of 90.1% y-o-y. EBITDA was at Rs. 87.1 crores, an increase of 53.1% y-o-y. PAT increased by 82.5% y-o-y to Rs. 83.3 crores and PAT margin stood at 18.3%.

The CPCU business continued the growth momentum delivering 4.9 crores of converted users in Q2 FY2022, an increase of 73.3% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in H1 FY2022 to 8.0 crores. The top industry verticals for the company continued to be high growth, helping it register a robust performance in this quarter.

Commenting on the results, Affle Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said, "We continue to witness a strong market opportunity with advertisers consistently accelerating their digital spends, resulting in a presistent, broad-based growth across our top industry verticals coming from both India and international markets.

This was another strong quarter with momentous growth anchored on our unique CPCU business model and our position in the ecosystem as the preferred mobile marketing company across global emerging markets and beyond. During the quarter, we further enhanced our platforms, product propositions as well as tech IP portfolio, penetrating deeper across both new and existing markets. We are a differentiated business fundamentally inspired to deliver innovation-led profitable growth backed by sustained investments in augmenting our strategic defensibility globally, prudent balance sheet and robust cashflows.

We are optimistic of the industry macro-trends and look forward to driving sustainable business impact for all our stakeholders."

