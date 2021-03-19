Ad recall is high amongst Indian gamers: Rajesh Pantina, InMobi

The two-day e4m Game on Gaming Summit began on March 18, 2021, the conference has some insightful sessions throughout the day. The fourth session of day one saw Rajesh Pantina, Director, Marketing, Asia Pacific, InMobi talking about 'Reaching the Connected Consumer: Getting your Game Face on'.

Talking about the methodology of the consumer research specifically the InMobi pulse platform is something that uses programmatic sampling to run surveys and garner responses, shared Pantina. He further explained that between February 9- February 16, InMobi reached out to 1000 plus Indian smartphone users or connected consumers across tier I, II, and III cities, about 30 of them. InMobi made sure that they weighed and targeted them to be representative of India's smartphone population.

Taking the discussion ahead, Pantina, helped the audience to understand the current demographic of the Indian mobile gamer, how the persona of the mobile gamer today is shaping up, their motivations and why they are gaming.

He also spoke about the emerging trends that are actually coming up and then lasting behaviour. While discussing monetization, Pantina said that while publishers have a huge opportunity, advertisers have an equal opportunity too.

He said that gaming is not just a young man's game. “It's been a long whole held myth amongst us that, it's only the young and it's really the male who basically games a lot. But what we can only see is with mobile close to 50% of mobile gamers are women.”

He further added, “We are also seeing is that gamers are quite well distributed across India. South leads with 29%, North accounts for about 27%. While Western India and central and eastern India account for 22% each.” Pantina said that India is emerging as the land of the committed gamer.

He shared more insights on gaming: “People are treating gaming as a part of their entertainment bucket, which comprises also of OTT video and music but then gaming started to own that entire entertainment and relaxation genre, and it's probably the newest face of entertainment.”

Speaking about the emerging trends and lasting behaviour he said, “This is a lot about games which use monetization as the mechanism or ad monetization as the mechanism. One of the first emerging trends that we basically saw was increased time spent and increased variety of games people use. That is also something reflected in a response that we saw to our survey. When we saw that 45% of Indians actually started playing mobile games due to pandemic. There has been a huge insurgence of actually non-gamers, just because of mobile making it available to them and therefore democratization has actually brought in a whole new bunch of gamers who do not really know consoles but are basically looking at mobile gaming as the primary way of gaming.”

On the gaming advertising mythbusters, he said, “The first myth that we want to break in all of this is to talk about how women have entered the arena, and are owning gaming. 77% of all women who play are committed gamers, and playing more in terms of time spent.”

He also said that brands think that gamers definitely do not fit into their kind of target audience. “Well the myth, cannot be far from the truth because gamers are equally likely to use music, social networking, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and news apps, and they are equally likely to be retail store visitors, shopping centres, and malls visitors. In the 300 million-strong audience on mobile gaming, brands actually have, each of their target audience.”

Gamers are familiar with gaming ads and clearly prefer to watch them over and above paying money when looking to progress in a game.

He also said, “Ad recall is also high amongst Indian gamers. We have seen on the InMobi platform is that we have a 31% higher video completion rate than mode benchmark, which is an industry benchmark for the video app. and we've also seen 2.6 is higher engagement in terms of clicks, in terms of end card engagement, in terms of media engagement, etc, that can be built on top of the video. That is the huge goal and a distance that brands can cover by starting to invest and making more of what the mobile gaming audience is providing to them.”

