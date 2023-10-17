What makes YouTube dominate online video?
One of YouTube's compelling strengths lies in its enduring partnerships and its wide accessibility to consumers, say industry experts
The ICC World Cup Cricket Match between India and Pakistan saw 35 million people tuned in to watch the One Day International on the Disney + Hotstar service, reportedly a new global streaming viewership record. Internationally, in one day, YouTube streams to over 122 million people. And recently published data shows that, in India, YouTube’s domination of online streaming is only warming up.
What Tube?
Most recently, the TAM AdEx-Digital Half Yearly Advertising Report showed that digital media witnessed an increase in ad impressions by 33% in Jan-Jun’23 as compared to Jan-Jun’21. And in that same period, YouTube led the list of web publishers and applications, in terms of ad impressions. During the Jan-Jun’23 period, YouTube alone had 21% of ad impressions.
While digital ad impressions during Jan-Jun’22 witnessed a surge of 42% compared to Jan-Jun’21, while during Jan-Jun’23 the increase was by 33%, YouTube was the leading web publisher during Jan-Jun’23, and among apps, YouTube and YouTube Music respectively lead the lineup.
Pointing out that when it comes to ad impressions, the website holds a 21% share, while the mobile app accounts for 17%, Sandeep Saini, Vice President- Growth, Team Pumpkin, says “Beyond its remarkable user base, there are a number of other factors that make YouTube a very appealing platform for marketers. It provides a wide range of features and capabilities for a brand to thrive in the market. Further it also allows the marketers to interact with their target audience in a way that is highly tailored, effective, and economical helping in creation of successful campaigns.”
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India), observes that YouTube has been a trailblazer in content democratization, empowering creators with extensive monetization options. “Its algorithmic prowess and seamless integration with Google services expand its user base and allure to advertisers. YouTube continues to secure its dominance amid fierce competition.”
Beyond its massive user base, YouTube's advertising appeal lies in its comprehensive suite of tools that guide consumers through the entire journey. From Director Mix for personalized ads to Shopping and Live Ads for real-time interaction, the platform offers diverse options.
Maanesh Vasudeo, Sr. Vice President - Media Operations, LS Digital, says, "When we look at YouTube, we see more than just the oldest streaming platform; it holds a unique and pivotal role in the content space. YouTube has a distinctive advantage, striking a balance between content aggregation and user-generated content."
Anand further points out Creative Insights keeps advertisers updated, collaborations with YouTubers enhance influencer campaigns, and Content Adjacency Controls ensure brand safety. YouTube's amalgamation of reach, targeting, and engagement tools makes it an indispensable component for brands in crafting effective advertising strategies across digital media and beyond.
How Why Where Tube?
A digital industry veteran who preferred to remain unnamed calls it the Swiss Army knife of content platforms. "But it's also a goldmine for advertisers. With its vast, engaged audience, diverse ad formats, pinpoint targeting, and robust analytics, it's a marketer's dream. But what really sets it apart is YouTube Live. It can be a powerful tool for advertisers to reach their target audience and build relationships with them."
For example, when IShowSpeed came, his 'Mumbai darshan' stream drew remarkable fan engagement. He took his fans on a virtual tour of the city, showcasing its vibrant culture. The stream drew in over 30 lakh views in less than 24 hours, demonstrating the potential of YouTube Live to break the internet and reach a massive audience.
Indeed, the success of YouTube is a sum of many parts.
“The first part is access. Most consumption in India is Android devices. It comes as a built-in app on Android devices. And just one tap, you already launched a video. There is no selection here. So that means the friction needed from thought to delivery is one tap. There is not a single video platform on this planet, which has aced that, with the exception of probably Instagram. Outside of that, no one's been able to come close to it,” asserts Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra Group. “Whereas the moment you launch on YouTube, it starts playing something. And you don't reject it because the algorithm is so good that you will almost always watch whatever pops up because it's based on your previous selections.”
“YouTube can compress videos that even if you're on your phone on a slightly lower 4G network, you're able to still watch them at a level of quality acceptable by you. Whereas OTT platforms are not able to do that, they can’t match the compression quality offered by YouTube, to the point that I'd watch cricket on YouTube on TV rather than any OTT channel. And there is the fact that their servers and everything is so beautifully co-located that you will always get it at speed without any buffering,” says Venkky.
The third thing, which Venkky thinks is a fantastic Trojan horse, is this category of content that YouTube excels at, called edutainment. “The killer feature of YouTube is edutainment, which nobody gets. Even the 60 second Short on YouTube supersedes that of Instagram because Instagram is only entertainment while YouTube is edutainment. Most of the time, people don't want to have the guilt of entertainment without having to have taken away something useful.”
And as mentioned, there are plenty of creators to scratch that dopamine itch.
"One of YouTube's compelling strengths lies in its enduring partnerships and its wide accessibility to consumers. With its presence on virtually every device, be it phones or now connected TVs, it boasts an unparalleled reach," says Vasudeo, adding, “This widespread presence, coupled with years of technological innovation, empowers us to precisely target the right consumers, including niche audiences. It's a win-win situation for both partners and media agencies.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Asian Games 2023: No medals for Indian esports, but brands still shoot their shots
The tournament has showcased India's diversity across gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming, say experts
By Shantanu David | Oct 12, 2023 3:05 PM | 4 min read
India racked up a historical tally of 107 medals at the recently concluded Asian Games 2022, held in 2023 in China, its highest ever number of medals. Another historic first was that this is the first Asian Games that featured esports as a medal sport.
And while India didn’t come home with any medals in that particular segment, the burgeoning gaming industry back home still saw it as a win, as their participation alone has significantly increased the marketability and endorsement opportunities for the entire gaming community. Being on this prestigious international stage has boosted the visibility of India's gaming talents worldwide, capturing the attention of brands and potential sponsors.
For Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, the debut of eSports at the Asian Games was a major step forward for the industry, and it has had a significant impact on the profile and marketability of eSports athletes. “The event is watched by millions of people around the world, and it has helped legitimize eSports as a competitive sport. For Indian eSports athletes, the Asian Games was a unique opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage. Their participation in the event has helped raise their profile and attract the attention of sponsors and brands,” he says.
The gaming industry, driven by an \engaged audience, has become a fertile ground for brand advertising. According to the Dentsu X Loco report, the global gaming revenue is estimated to surge to $475 billion by 2027, promising a bright future for advertising within gaming platforms. The industry is poised for explosive growth, projected to achieve $500 billion in revenue by the same year with a remarkable CAGR of 9.5%.
Moreover, the wealth of data generated by the mobile gaming sector serves as a goldmine for advertisers. “This data enables precise targeting based on factors such as age, geography, gender, device, language, and interest groups, allowing brands to reach their ideal audience and optimize their return on investment. Brands like KFC, Gillette, H&M, ICICI, Beardo, EaseMyTrip, and many others have already experimented with this evolved tactic to reach out to their target audience,” says Suresh.
“What's truly remarkable is how this event showcased India's diversity across various gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming. It's an exciting time, as we anticipate a surge in investments in India's eSports sector from various corporates and conglomerates with a track record of supporting sports in the country,” says Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8Bit Creatives, and Co-Founder of S8UL.
Suresh says that within this thriving ecosystem, various stakeholders present distinct monetization opportunities. “Loco, for instance, offers in-app advertising and value-added services for brands to capitalize on this growing trend. Mobile gaming, especially on popular titles like Free Fire, BGMI, Call of Duty, among others, witnesses an average user engagement of over 60 minutes daily. Advertisers are drawn to this substantial user base and the significant level of user interaction.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, has a slightly different take on the subject. “Marketability and endorsement opportunities for e-athletes do not work in the same fashion as mainstream players and content creators. This is similar to the difference between Olympic players and World Cup players, where pay and fame work very differently. However, as a bigger picture, India’s presence at the Asian Games is a big plus point for us in terms of shifting the whole ecosystem into the limelight.
Brand endorsements of esports players highly depend on the stage at which they are playing and their success on that stage. While this is key, experts agree that esports athletes also need to make more public appearances more often in order to increase their brand value. And consistent tournament success showcases reliability and skill, while engaging in content creation.
“Many successful eSports players today also embrace the role of content creators, a practice we encourage within Team SOUL. This entails live-streaming gameplay, offering game mastery insights, and engaging with the gaming community on streaming platforms, ultimately cultivating a dedicated fanbase within the Indian gaming scene,” says Animesh.
This loyal following often makes players more enticing to brands looking to connect with specific target demographics. In essence, consistent tournament achievements and creative content production are the twin pillars through which eSports athletes can capture the interest of brands and endorsements.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
'India at the cusp of a bright future from B2B perspective'
exchange4media spoke to LinkedIn’s Country Manager and VP of Product to understand their new product solutions, the use of AI for ad platform and how the Indian market is growing in the B2B scenario
By Shantanu David | Oct 12, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Ad fraud pinch: Advertisers to lose one-third of spends on mobile: Report
India’s share in the global ad waste will be three per cent by 2028, says a recent report by Juniper Research
By Shantanu David | Oct 12, 2023 8:23 AM | 3 min read
Nearly a third of mobile marketing dollars will go to ad fraud this year, according to a recent report from Juniper Research.
The total digital ad fraud is projected to cost global marketers $84 billion in 2023, or about 22% of the $380 billion spent on online advertising. For mobile, it’s a whopping 30% of spend, claims the study which analysed datasets from across 45 countries.
Marketers are likely to spend nearly $750 billion annually on digital advertising in 2028, with ad fraud accounting for 23% pie even as ad fraud detection tools are increasingly being used in most countries.
While North America and China along with the Far East regions are expected to bear the brunt the most, Indian marketers have a reason to worry as the subcontinent will account for three per cent of the global ad losses by 2028, the study points out.
This report has come at a time when India is projected to spend $21 billion in digital advertising by 2028 due to the surge in mobile and Internet usage, as per a report from Redseer Strategy Consultants released early this year.
Last month, several trade groups in the US and Europe came together to come up with a common definition for “made-for-advertising” sites to check ad frauds.
Such practices impact advertisers as it diminishes their Return on Investment (ROI). They are either spoofed by fraudsters or interacted with by invalid users and automated bots making advertising and marketing campaigns become less effective.
Due to the complexity of the digital advertising system, all stakeholders, including ad networks, attribution platforms and publishers are susceptible to fraudulent attacks.
AI Impact
Fraudsters usually operate through Bots, which are programmed to imitate real internet users, with the aim of repetitively clicking on advertisement links to generate massive artificial impressions.
To avoid detection, these bots are often distributed across a network of connected devices that are used by fraudsters to generate fake traffic to an advert or website. Each device has a different IP address making it harder for advertisers to detect them.
The report suspects that Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT are being misused by fraudsters to program advanced algorithms to create bots and malware that can mimic human behaviour and steal ad spending from advertisers. What is more concerning is that AI-generated bots are far more difficult to track.
“SIVT (Sophisticated Invalid Traffic) is more difficult than GIVT (General Invalid Traffic) to detect because fraudsters are actively changing patterns of attack to avoid detection. To do this, these fraudsters are investing in AI to not only mask their illegal behaviours, but also detect opportunities where they can spoof valid traffic,” the report warns.
Recommendations
As the digital advertising market is anticipated to grow over 105% over the next five years, this significantly increases the scope and possibilities of ad fraud to occur and intercept advertisers’ revenue from advertising efforts. While efforts to tackle advertising fraud increase, the sheer scale of advertising media leaves significant scope for growth in fraud too.
The report lists three key recommendations:
- Marketers must monitor invalid clicks and blacklist potentially fraudulent devices and IP addresses using third-party fraud detection services and tools.
- Digital advertisers must form strategic partnerships with ad fraud detection vendors to provide transparent and verifiable data to aid in the identification of illegitimate traffic.
- To combat SIVT, fraud mitigation providers need to invest in AI analytics that provides multi-point corroboration to detect, identify and analyze this traffic even as fraudsters use AI to actively avoid detection from tools.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
LinkedIn Ads to be available in Hindi
Abhishek Shrivastava, VP of Product, LinkedIn, said that the company plans to venture into other Indian languages over time
By Shantanu David | Oct 11, 2023 1:22 PM | 1 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Meta ad-free plan: Time for brands & agencies to think hard and fast?
Although Meta’s ad-free subscription plan is yet to reach India, industry players say that agencies must consider diversifying mediums & platforms while focusing on sharper content-creator collabs
By Shantanu David | Oct 11, 2023 8:44 AM | 5 min read
Earlier this week, digital advertising players woke up to reports saying Meta, the parent company of some of the most used advertising platforms in the country, was mulling over bringing in an ad-free subscription plan to India by 2024. Industry watchers soon realised that if and when this plan is implemented, brands must diversify their platform strategy and also work with content creators to produce engaging and viral content.
As per a Wall Street Journal report, Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media giant is looking at a $14 subscription plan for its platforms - Facebook and Instagram - in the European Union for users to go ad-free. For India, the move is said to be in the early stages, with views that the plan is being set up due to rapid changes in internet regulations in the country.
India is a large market for Meta, given its population and recent increase in smartphone penetration. Facebook India Online Services, the Indian arm of Meta, recorded 74% growth in gross ad revenue at Rs 16,189 crore for FY22. With such growth seen by the company in a country booming with influencer marketing and advertising on its platform, it is a big change for the A&M industry.
We spoke to industry players to understand what this move meant for the advertising sector.
Sayak Mukherjee, Founder/Director at Brandwizz Communications said, “The subscription model will offer an improved user experience with fewer ads, leading to a potentially more engaging and less intrusive platform. However, suppose more users opt for an ad-free subscription. In that case, it may limit the data available for targeting ads, making it more challenging for advertisers to reach out to specific audiences. Advertisers may need to reassess their budgets and ROI expectations.”
According to Hitarth Dadia, CMO and Partner, Nofiltr Group, Meta's potential introduction of an ad-free subscription plan in India by 2024 could enhance the ad industry. “If this happens, it might lead to fewer traditional, sometimes intrusive ads on Facebook and Instagram. Traditional inventory businesses will need to find new ways to connect brands with their audience, like emphasizing a lot more on influencer marketing and creative content. Advertisers will need to be more strategic in reaching users who opt for ad-free experiences. It's also a good reminder that the advertising landscape is changing, and everyone will always need to adapt to stay effective in engaging consumers.”
On the other hand, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of Sociowash, believes that while this could be an interesting move it is completely opposite to the current consumer behaviour. “Users are not accustomed to paying for ad-free subscriptions, be it for OTTs, music, games, or even social media. A case in point is YouTube - YouTube Premium has a mere 800,000 paid subscribers, which is less than 1% of its user base in the country, the other 99% + audience is happy waiting for 5 seconds to skip the ad. This sort of consumer behaviour barrier is very hard to break, even with the might of Meta!”
How to prepare?
Industry players believe that agencies will need to think further ahead into diversifying their chosen mediums and platforms. While doing so, they will need to pay special attention towards content-creator collaborations.
On this note, Mukherjee says, “Agencies and brands must proactively diversify their platform strategy and reduce reliance on single platforms. Considering collaboration with content creators to produce engaging viral content with organic reach abiding by the algorithm might be an interesting idea.
Brands need to prioritize and nurture customer data. As there will be many other channels supporting the key objective of brand recall. Including the very own WhatsApp by Meta, which is really building opportunities for businesses and advertisers in the coming days. Please note that with growing concerns on privacy and regulations - this might be a good alarming call.”
Dadia also believes agencies and brands should prepare for Meta's potential ad-free subscription plan by diversifying their advertising strategies. “This means focusing on quality content/original content and exploring alternative advertising channels beyond Facebook and Instagram. Influencer marketing will become even more crucial, as influencers can authentically engage with users who opt for ad-free experiences.
Staying updated on Meta's developments and user adoption rates for the subscription plan is essential. Brands and agencies should also be ready to adapt quickly and experiment with new approaches to reach their target audiences effectively. Flexibility and innovation will be key in navigating this changing advertising landscape.”
As for Agarwal, not much change will happen immediately. “Our strategies to attract the top 1% audience will have to evolve over time. We think there will be a higher role played by content creators and brand collaborations to drive positive communications around the brands, and the role of organic reach within niche categories will increase. Having said that, we are prepared to make any changes and adapt to the always-evolving ecosystem. Marketers are good with that.”
Luxury segment to see max impact?
A few players suggested that the high-paying luxury industry could take the biggest hit.
Mukherjee believes that the segment of the audience ready to buy subscriptions for ads will be the target which will be most impacted. “This is the exact audience segment that will be out of the radar for advertisers with this move. Luxury segment and high-ticket advertisers will find it challenging to navigate their ads to the right audience.”
Agarwal also said that the luxury category will face difficulty if this move comes into play. “Lux-marketing will be impacted the most since the overlap between the audience who will choose ad-free subscriptions and those who indulge in luxury goods and services is the maximum.”
Sharing another perspective, Mukherjee said, “India is a price-sensitive market. Meta still keeping content accessible to non-subscribers with ads might also lead to most users remaining in this free model. Hence, it might not be a challenge for brands to target mass audiences and price shoppers.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
India OTT subscription revenue growth dips due to IPL rights transfer: Report
The sector is set to reach $1 billion in 2023, says the Ampere Analysis report
By Shantanu David | Oct 11, 2023 8:48 AM | 3 min read
After being a burgeoning sector over the last few years, India’s over-the-top (OTT) sector is on a slow growth ahead due to a change in Indian Premier League digital rights resulting in free streaming of the tournament, says the latest report of Ampere Analysis.
As per the report, the OTT subscription revenue in the world’s largest consumer market grew by 30-80 per cent annually between 2019 to 2022. Its pace dropped to a mere 10 per cent in 2023 when IPL rights changed hands from Disney+ Hotstar to JioCinema.
The report noted that the subscription revenue of Indian OTT players is set to reach $1 billion in 2023. In contrast, Chinese OTT subscription revenue hit $10bn in 2022.
As per the report, Disney+ Hotstar lost the IPL digital rights as part of its drive towards profitability and is on track to “shed 10 million subscriptions in the territory in 2023”. This will reduce the company’s revenue market share from more than 40% in 2022 to less than 30%.
JioCinema, a low-profile streaming app till a year ago, has emerged as the biggest disruptive OTT platform this year after Viacom18, which owns the app, won the digital media rights of the IPL for a whopping Rs 23,758 crore last June for 2023-27.
While the app became a household name when it announced streaming FIFA 2022 for free and thus acquired millions of urban customers with the offerings, its free IPL streaming strategy broke records for IPL 2023 viewership and helped it to grow pan-India.
Gearing up to expand its reach, the platform has now acquired content from top studios in the world including HBO, Warner Bros and NBCUniversal.
OTT players in India continue to show strong growth trends driven by multiple factors including increasing connected TV penetration, greater content choices and an increasing local language play.
It is noteworthy that the Indian OTT subscriber base is expected to reach 50 million by the end of 2023, according to a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA).
The OTT platforms’ survival in the country depends on both ad-free and ad-based models with almost equal weightage. While the ad-based model (AVOD), which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the overall OTT revenue, has a low entry barrier and is scalable, SVOD makes financial forecasting easier since users are locked in, and incoming revenue can be easily tracked.
At present, platforms are trying various subscription models to sustain. For instance, Netflix introduced its ad-based cheaper plans (in markets other than India) for the first time after relying on an ad-free subscription plan for years.
India being the mobile-first market, most platforms have launched affordable (AvoD) plans that suit the masses. For instance, Netflix India and Disney+ Hotstar’s monthly mobile plan is currently priced at Rs 149 per month.
However, on JioCinema, the content is totally free except for the international content acquired from HBO and Warner Brothers.
Hotstar, Netflix & Prime Video to drive the sector
The report also predicts that Netflix is set to overtake Amazon Prime Video in revenue in 2023, generating almost $200m, and is forecast to reach 11m subscriptions in 2025. Netflix had dropped its subscription fee in India in 2021 December by 60 per cent, yet it clocked a 25 per cent increase in revenue in 2022 year on year.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp