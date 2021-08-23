9 digital media groups of North-eastern region form a new association

This will be a single platform for the members to voice their concerns

Nine digital media organisations, from the North-eastern region, have together formed a new association to provide a single platform for the members to voice their concerns.

On its newly launched website, the association said, "The main objectives of the association are to promote, aid, encourage, develop and protect the interests of the members in the Indian digital news media industry. We stand to promote and protect freedom of press in India. To provide a single platform for the members to voice its concerns," as per media reports.

The Chairperson elected for the association was Sujata Gurung Chowdhury (Northeast Now), Afrida Hussain (InsideNE) became its Director and Jayanta Deka (The News Mill) elected as the General Secretary.

On August 21, the Northeast Association for Digital Communication and Media (NADCOM) confirmed that the association was registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as a not-for-profit company.

In its statement, Nadcom listed the founding members of the association that included Guwahati-based East Mojo, G Plus, InsideNE, Northeast Now, Time8 and The News Mill; Shillong-based The Northeast Today (TNT), Garo Hills- based Hub News and Gangtok-based The Sikkim Chronicle.

