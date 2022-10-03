5G launched: Govt promises 100 5G labs to be set up across India

The sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend and saw the launch of 5G services in the country in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communication, Electronics and Information Technology; Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries; Sunil Bharti Mittal, CEO, Bharti Enterprises; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Group, and others.

Over its four-day run, IMC 2022 will witness the participation of 24,000 visitors, 239 exhibitors and 100 start-ups as well as a series of discussions, debates and seminars. IMC 2022 is being jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). The ambit of IMC aims to fall in line with the vision of Digital India, and the Made-in-India technology to address the challenges in areas of commerce, healthcare, education, communication and financial inclusion.

After the inauguration event on October 1, IMC 2022 hosted engaging sessions with industry leaders, academicians, entrepreneurs and others, who discussed challenges, efforts and opportunities in the 5G arena which can contribute in creating a robust technology ecosystem in India.

Speaking on Day 2 of IMC, Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Indian government was going to set up 100 5G labs across the country and that it was working significantly towards simplifying the licence regime for all telecom players. He also urged the telecom industry to convert a minimum 12 of these labs into incubators to train students, promote innovation, research and experiment.

The 2nd day of the ongoing edition also saw the presence of Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal who visited the exhibition and lauded the efforts of researchers, private organisations, start-ups and others. "The launch of 5G is going to be a defining moment for not only India but for the world. A large economy like India which has talent is emerging from the shadows to take a leadership role. We are now indigenously designing, developing and manufacturing goods and showing the world the scale and speed with which we will take 5G through the length and breadth of India. Some of the products that I saw displayed here, at one point in time it was assumed that they had to be imported. I must compliment all the researchers, private organisations for their innovative work,” Goyal said.

Commenting on the launch of 5G services in India, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, remarked: “5G will ensure high data consumption - the next 200M users will be reached faster than we can fathom. Not only will the content creation scale up, but 5G will also revolutionise the advertising and marketing space by creating a more immersive and experience-driven ecosystem. It will further strengthen and give impetus to path-breaking technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)