57% of respondents believe they get personalised ads basis their chats on IM apps: Survey

57% of respondents believe that they get personalised ads on digital platforms based on their chats on end to end (E2E) Instant Messaging services, according to a survey by Consumer Unity and Trust Society’s Centre for Competition, Investment & Economic Regulation (CUTS-CCIER).

A total of 2113 respondents were surveyed which included an almost equal number of male-female respondents and a healthy mix of married & unmarried respondents was ensured. A purposive random sampling methodology was adopted for identifying the survey respondents. Conscious efforts were made to ensure a healthy mix of respondents from different age groups and marital status.



The survey further stated that 45% of the respondents claimed to have wondered, whether instant messaging service providers can access their messages. Further, only 1 in 250 respondents accurately understood the role of E2E Encryption in securing the privacy of their chats.



Only 57% of the respondents claimed to know, how to change the privacy settings of instant messaging services while only 61% of the respondents believed that their chats are E2E encrypted, even though all respondents claimed to be using WhatsApp.



After the surveyors informed respondents about the meaning of E2E encryption, the respondents on average claimed to be willing to pay INR 1 per day, for E2E Encryption, i.e. for ensuring the privacy of their conversations.



According to the survey, respondents were likely to reduce exchanging different information with different contacts by 19%, if E2E Encryption is removed. Respondents were 27% more likely to completely stop exchanging different information with different contacts if E2E Encryption is removed.



Respondents perceived likelihood of unintended recipients accessing their chats increased by 75% if E2E Encryption is removed. E2E Encrypted Instant Messaging Platforms contributed only 13% to respondents' total exposure to problematic content, in contrast to 87% though Unencrypted platforms like social media & search engines.

