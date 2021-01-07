24% of Facebook's 50 mn global app installs in Dec came from India: Sensor Tower

TikTok was the most downloaded app on the App Store followed by YouTube, WhatsApp, Zoom, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, Gmail, Netflix and Google in this order

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for December 2020 with close to 56 million installs, according to data by Sensor Tower, a leading provider of market intelligence and insights for the global app economy.



The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Douyin in China at 11%, followed by the United States at 10%. App download estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.

Facebook was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with close to 50 million installs. The countries with the largest number of Facebook installs were from India at 24%, followed by the US at 8%.

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Zoom rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.



On Play Story, MX TakaTak was the 10th most downloaded app worldwide while Facebook was the most downloaded app. Facebook was followed by WhatsApp, Instagram, SnackVideo, Snapchat, Zoom, Messenger, and Telegram.

Sensor Tower estimates include downloads for the App Store and Google Play worldwide between December 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Apple apps and Google pre-installed apps are excluded. It reports unique installs only. Android estimates do not include third-party stores. Figures represent aggregate installs of all app versions, ex: Facebook and Facebook Lite.