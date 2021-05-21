How India Inc. backed employee wellbeing in the second wave

From setting up COVID-19 war rooms to special treatment and quarantine centres, Indian corporates are ramping up efforts to support employees during the relentless second wave

As the country works to beat the overwhelming second wave of COVID-19 this summer, organisations have been quick to recognise their role not just in contributing to the relief efforts across the country but also to supporting and safeguarding their own employees at this time. With life-saving medicines, supplies and oxygen running out, and with citizens across the country scrambling to find hospital beds, India Inc. has rolled up its sleeves and has displayed its compassionate side in numerous ways. From helping employees with hospitalisation and treatment costs to setting up COVID care centres, these companies are going an extra mile to look after their employees’ well-being during this second deadly wave.

Some organisations have also pledged to look after the dependants of employees who lose their lives to the disease. Earlier this month, Borosil Ltd announced that the families of employees who lose their lives to COVID-19 will be given two years’ salary and their children’s education will be covered till graduation by the company. The company’s MD Shreevar Kheruka made the announcement on Twitter, stating that Borosil’s real assets are their employees and paying his respects to four employees that passed away recently after succumbing to the coronavirus. The company joins a list of several other organisations across the board that have been quick to recognise that employee welfare is critical during this humanitarian crisis. Another similar example was set by textile manufacturer RSWM Ltd. The company’s Managing Director, Brij Sharma announced on social media that the company will pay 50% of monthly salary to the family of an employee who loses his life due to COVID-19 for the next two years, while also contribute some part for the education of the employee’s children for the next three years and provide medical coverage to the family for three years, among other things. Similarly, Bajaj Auto has announced multiple support measures for its employees amidst the ongoing second wave. The brand has stated that in the case of an employee’s death due to COVID-19, the brand will be offering monetary support up to a period of two years after their demise. The brand will also provide support for dependant children’s education till graduation and ensure a five-year hospitalisation insurance for all the family members of the deceased employee.

Putting employee safety first

Indian conglomerate, Godrej too has undertaken a number of initiatives for the employees to heal during these testing times across its businesses. Godrej Properties recently announced a three day break for their teams to recuperate emotionally. Godrej Consumer Products is also giving a mandatory day off once a month to its employees to recharge and reset. “We shifted to remote work for all our office-based team members well before it was mandated by governments. As a precautionary measure, we have asked our sales team members in India to work from home too, and are leveraging technology to manage different aspects of our systems and engage with partners,” says Rahul Gama, Head - HR, Godrej Consumer Products. In addition, the company is also providing COVID-19 medical insurance and life insurance for its extended workforce including salesmen on distributor rolls, CFAs, drivers and computer operators. The emphasis on safety is in fact also echoed by other company leaders and HR heads. “At Crompton, we stuck to our belief that people come first,” states Satyajit Mohanty – Vice President – HR, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, while explaining that the company is taking great care to ensure safety of people through its implementation of safety protocol for employees across the board.

Companies like OYO are in fact going the extra mile by costs for tests, medical equipment and medication for employees. An OYO spokesperson tells us, “We’re offering home care/home quarantine in COVID positive cases through the company’s insurance policy up to Rs 25,000 per family. Our policy also includes reimbursement for RT-PCR test, pulse oximeter and thermal scanner, oxygen charges, FDA certified medicines, masks and gloves, PPE kits, etc.” With WFH being the new norm and with isolation becoming a necessity for those who test positive, corporate firms are identifying ways to help employees recuperate while ensuring COVID norms are maintained. Take for example, e-learning platform upGrad that has partnered with five-star hotel properties to provide accommodation and created ‘Temporary Safe Workplace Bubbles’ for employees who were staying in rented accommodation or who returned to Mumbai to re-join the office. “upGrad is evaluating the COVID situation on a daily basis, and as the second wave intensifies, our utmost priority is the safety and comfort of our employees along with ensuring that they are mentally and emotionally at the right place in their lives,” explains Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad.

Given the grim reality, much like Borosil, several other companies are also putting in place policies in the event of an employee’s untimely demise on account of the pandemic. “The company will extend the following support to a deceased employee’s family: 50% of monthly salary for two years as living allowance; medical insurance for family (spouse and two kids) of Rs 5 lakh for 10 years; education fees for two kids up to graduation; consider spouse/children for suitable job roles based on company’s policy as per requisite qualification and skills,” says Kaustubh Sonalkar, Group CHRO, Welspun Group.

Ramping up relief efforts

Pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma has developed a 700 bed facility in Gurgaon Civil lines for anyone who needs emergency care and is ensuring its Mediclaim policy covers all employees who need medical help during the pandemic. Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma shares, “Mankind Pharma works on three principles – people, product and process and in these tough times, we are ensuring our employees are safely working remotely and we offer support to those in need to promote positive mental health amongst employees.”

Many organisations are going beyond just vaccination and ensuring mental health for their employees – they are also assisting in finding medical care, hospital beds, quarantine facilities and providing home-cooked meals for their affected staff. Consumer goods company, Marico too has created a COVID war room for companies that need emergency help, including sourcing hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, medicines and plasma. “Our employees have time and time again proven to be the backbone of our organisation. As the second wave of COVID-19 is on the rise, we continue to keep people at the centre of all our critical business decisions,” says Amit Prakash, CHRO, Marico Limited. Online automobile marketplace, Droom too has set aside a budget of Rs 1 crore to support employees and dealers during these times. It has also set up a SWAT team to verify all leads regarding oxygen supply, hospital beds, food suppliers, plasma donors, and COVID-related life-saving drugs.

All hands on deck

Aside from employers, employees are also rallying in support of each other during these trying times, helping arrange essentials and medication for those in need. “During the pandemic, last year, we started Trust@CARS24 with a commitment to help those employees who needed financial assistance for any medical purposes. This year, our employees have stepped forward to donate funds to Trust@CARS24,” says Kunal Mundra, CEO, Cars India, CARS24 detailing the efforts the brand’s staff are making to reach out to each other. “Our employees have come together and created a special team to provide drivers and logistics support in 25 cities for their colleagues, who need to procure essentials and oxygen cylinders, etc.,” he adds.

Omnichannel platform Fynd too has placed employee welfare at the top of its priority list, adding that it is an important element of its culture. Farooq Adam, co-founder of Fynd explains how the company is taking steps to ensure physical, mental and emotional well-being of its staff during the deadly second wave. He says, “We are utilising all our resources to ensure our people and their families have access to treatment in case of COVID. We went ahead and doubled our medical insurance coverage and have assured interest-free loans for those who need further help in covering medical treatments. We have also implemented 4X CTC as term insurance to ensure families are financially safe in case of a sudden loss.”

HOW ARE BRANDS HELPING THEIR STAFF?

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

COVID-19 medical insurance and life insurance for extended workforce including salesmen on distributor rolls, CFAs, drivers and computer operators

Covering home quarantine expenses

Tele consultation via Apollo

Vaccination for employees and families

Support helpdesk to collate and track requests from employees and families

Partnership with InnerHour, a mental health platform

Marico

Created a COVID War Room to help employees source hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, medicines and plasma

Free COVID-19 vaccination for employees and families

Providing financial security and support to the bereaved family in case of employee demise

OYO

Offering home care in COVID positive cases through the company’s insurance policy upto Rs 25,000 per family

Reimbursement for RT-PCR test, pulse-oximeter, thermal scanner, oxygen charges, FDA certified medicines, masks, gloves, etc.

Covid-19 vaccination for employees

Tata Consumer Products

Leveraging third party tie-ups for RT-PCR testing

Empanelled doctors for consultation

Assisting employees with COVID related emergencies through designated SPOCs

Home delivery of medicines

Insurance coverage for COVID treatments, testing and vaccinations for employees and dependents

Mankind Pharma

Vaccination tracker to ensure vaccination for all employees

Medical coverage for all employees

Set up a 700 bed facility in Gurgaon Civil lines for COVID-related emergencies

Duroflex Mattresses

Care support helpline called ‘Anchor Advisors’, where even company MD Mathew Chandy assists

Converted factories into vaccination centres for employees above the age of 45

Tele-consultation for employees and their families

Insurance cover for COVID treatment for employees and distributor network

Droom

Announced budge of Rs 1 crore for COVID relief for employees and dealers

Offering 5x insurance cover to employees and family members

Emergency ward with basic medical facilities for employees

Isolation wards for automobile dealers

Created COVID SWAT team to attend to urgent requirements such as hospital beds, oxygen, etc.

CARS24

Started Trust@CARS24 to provide financial assistance to employees for medical purposes

Compensating testing costs for of COVID-19 for all employees and their families

Covering vaccination cost for employees and two family members

Fynd

Total hospitalisation cover of Rs 8 Lakh for employees, parents, spouse and kids

In case of employee demise, 4X CTC to family

Medical loans with 0% interest to help with additional hospitalisation costs

Assistance with medication and finding hospital beds

Additional COVID leave

Reimbursement for vaccination for self and family members

Amway

Assistance with oxygen requests and vaccination for employees

Covering all medical expenses arising due to COVID-19

Created a makeshift isolation centre for employees to recover

Tata AIA Life Insurance

Facilitation for vaccination for employees and dependants

Up to Rs 50,000 advance salary to assist on ancillary expenses

Practo partnership for online COVID related consultation

Care @Home packages(Available PAN INDIA)

Tie up with Ginger Hotels, managed by Apollo Hospitals and other isolation facilities in 45 locations

Oxygen concentrators available at 8 select locations

Special Covid Kavach protection policy for managers and below

Capgemini

Arranging on-premise vaccination for employees and their dependents

All-India Command Centre: to address medical emergencies related to hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen, medicine, plasma, etc.

Project GoodFood to provide home-cooked meals to employees and dependents affected by COVID-19

Partnered with various hotels to provide quarantine centres for 14 days

In the unfortunate case of employee demise due to Covid-19, ex-gratia financial assistance for their nominee / next of kin

UpGrad

COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees and their families

Tied up with five-star hotels in Mumbai and ‘Temporary Safe Workplace Bubbles’ for employees who have come to Mumbai and are living in temporary accommodations

Rolled out salary hikes during this appraisal cycle to show appreciation for employees’ hard work during tough times

Dedicated COVID Helpline monitored by the upGrad leadership

Medical insurance for all employees

Cloudtail

Created a COVID-19 support and resource handbook for its employees

Launched new virtual features like consultation with pulmonologists and specialists and medicine delivery and general physician consultations

Coverage for RT-PCR tests, COVID insurance and additional leave for COVID

Access to COVID screening plan, doorstep medicine delivery and hotel isolation service at a nominal cost

Welspun



Set up COVID Care centres and war rooms

Additional support to families of employees who lose their lives to the disease

Vaccination drive for employees above the age of 45 years

Publicis Groupe

Round -the-clock task force to help employees and families get the help they need

Augmentation of sick leave and healthcare coverage to cover any COVID treatment received at home through the company’s health insurance provider

Coverage of all vaccination costs for staff and their dependents

Support with hotels and accommodation for those who need to quarantine

