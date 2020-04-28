'Covering news from home is more challenging than going on the field'

In today's edition of the First Responders, we feature News18 India’s Bhopal Bureau Chief, Manoj Sharma who talks about his experience covering the pandemic

Manoj Sharma, like many other journalists, is reporting from the field every day. He misses hugging his daughters and spending some time chatting with his ageing mom after coming home from work. It is a struggle every day to convince people to maintain distance from him. His sense of duty has put him on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight. In a chat with Exchange4media, Sharma talks about the challenges he is facing both on and off the field while reporting in times of the pandemic.

What have you been covering specifically on the field and since when?

From day one, that is March 20th, I was covering the toppling of Kamal Nath government amid growing coronavirus crisis and the political developments on the field. We came to know that daughter of a local journalist, who was present in the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s final press conference, tested positive for COVID-19. Later, the journalist was also confirmed positive for the same. As a result, the entire media team, including me who was present in the press conference, was home quarantined as a precautionary measure by the administration.

What has been your most challenging experience so far?

Covering the news story from home is more challenging than going on the field. Looking for the impact of lockdown on masses, I was trying to cover daily wage earners. They may have heard about the virus but they have far bigger challenges in life and the most important one of out of those is the daily bread.

For them, earning income to support their families every day has become a challenge. Numerous health workers have also been tested positive for the virus. It’s really moving to tell the tale of such Corona Warriors. The most unfortunate part of entire coverage were the attacks on health workers and police in Corona hotspots of Indore and Bhopal.

What moved you the most?

MP is essentially an agrarian state and I covered ground stories of farmers facing problems in wheat procurement in view of Corona lockdown.

Do you/your family worry about your own safety?

The most challenging thing is to convince your near and dear ones and people in general. First is family. I have to tell them every day that I have to go out for work and hence they must stay away from me. When I am back home, I can't hug my daughters like I always did. I can’t go to my aged mother’s room or watch a movie with my family. Secondly, it has been challenging to convince the world outside why they should protect and cover themselves while interacting with me. I have to remind them every time how dangerous it can be for them.

What kind of support are they receiving from your group on reporting the COVID-19 pandemic?

I feel blessed to be associated with Network18 during this difficult time. My Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi was the first to call me when the news about a journalist being detected positive for coronavirus spread. He assured me and the News18 crew full safety and support. The HR is very regular about COVID Symptoms Tracker and update personally on a regular basis.

Your message at the end of the day?

COVID-19 is a global pandemic and it would definitely change the world. I have chosen the path of becoming a journalist and it’s my job to enter the epicentre from where everybody is trying to come out. My family is proud of me at the end of the day:

“Hath se hath bhale na milen,

Dil se dil milate rahiye

Ye naye mizaj ka marz hai

Zara faasle se mila karo“

(No need to shake hands but our heart should beat together. This is a novel virus so please stay away and be safe)