Zoo Media elevates Aarushi Sethi as Director of talent management agency Pollen

Zoo Media has promoted Aarushi Sethi as Director of the influencer, creator and talent management agency, Pollen. Zoo Media is the media network which owns 7 agency brands including the flagship digital agency FoxyMoron.

Aarushi, will be managing teams across Delhi NCR, Bombay & Bangalore and will report into Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder of Zoo Media & FoxyMoron. Aarushi will be responsible for spearheading the agency’s P&L, overseeing portfolio expansion and contributing to the overall business growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder, FoxyMoron and Zoo Media, said, “Over the last two and half years of working with Aarushi, we realised the immense potential that she brought with her. She was able to work with complex business challenges with extremely scalable solutions at a lightning pace. Looking at all of the above, we decided to work with her to structure and scale our newest agency, Pollen. Whilst there is immense business potential with clients across the board, the business needs a lot of organising and also avenues of focussed growth; which is what we envision to achieve under Aarushi’s leadership. While we’ve been at work for over a year, we’ve recently handed over the P&L responsibilities to Aarushi and the results have been amazing to see so far. We’re looking forward to working closely with her and creating a highly scalable and profitable business”

Before taking over the role of Director, Pollen, Aarushi spent 18 months in FoxyMoron running the data and insights department across all client partners. Prior to FoxyMoron, she had her own design firm called ‘Ampersand Design’ and was also a Brand Partner at Vyas Giannetti Creative for two years. She was also a line producer and celebrity manager for BBC Entertainment where she worked on shows like KBC and Jhalak Dikhlaja. Aarushi holds a diploma in graphic designing from the London College of Communication. Prior to that, she had done her Bachelors in Management Studies (BMS) from HR college while doing a diploma in Event Management.

Expressing her delight at the appointment, Aarushi added, “Before we even started Pollen, FoxyMoron provided influencer services to clients. When we looked deeper, we realised that the entire landscape is exploding and has huge potential for growth. We’re excited about the future of Pollen, we’ve spent the last few quarters building business models that seamlessly combine our expertise - on creative technology, SEO, ORM and video production, across our network, to provide impactful solutions for brands using content creators. Since customisation is the biggest advantage of digital today, we’ve been working closely with regional content creators to produce vernacular and localised content for brands. Our ambition is to start producing all our services in order to marry the brand and the creator ecosystem to create scalable and measurable content. We are also passionate about nurturing new-age creators and empowering them to utilise their complete potential across digital platforms ”

Since it’s set up in 2019, Pollen has worked for brands, Gulabari, Fem Creme Bleach, Real, Burger King, Hershey’s Kisses, Sofit Kellogg’s, Maybelline, Chinese Wok, Wok to Walk, Pulse, Chingles, ABC, Gillette Venus, NYX, Celio, Manyavar Mohey, Spaces, Sofy, OBL tiles, McCain, Netflix, Amazon, Ishq FM, Alt Balaji, Huawei, SanDisk, WD, Emami, Stonelam and Glance, to name a few.