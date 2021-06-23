ZEE5's Kaveri Das joins Onnivation as VP - Strategy and Growth

Onnivation which invests in the Asian business of Israeli deep tech & SaaS companies, recently appointed Kaveri Das, former ZEE5’s Corporate Strategy Lead as their Vice President of Strategy and Growth. She will be responsible for strategizing and navigating Onnivation’s roadmap for their next wave of growth.



An avowed growth hacker, Kaveri carries over a decade of experience in corporate strategy, online media growth, and customer lifecycle management. At ZEE5, she played an integral role in transforming the company to become one of India’s leading OTT players in less than 3 years since its inception. With her experience of working across various industries like Telecom, DTH, OTT & media, she is well-equipped for spearheading Onnivation’s strategy and growth decisions.



Talking about her new role, Kaveri Das said, "Onnivation’s vision of building a technology powerhouse through their partners and the value it adds to its customers is very compelling. As a customer of Onnivation myself, I witnessed the strong proposition and plethora of products they have for digital transformation that propelled me to join the rocket ship. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of this team and elevate the company’s business by implementing exponential growth strategies."



Adding to this, Saket Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Onnivation, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Kaveri Das has joined the Onnivation family, and she will play an integral part in building out the next phase of our growth. Her wealth of experience in online media and corporate strategy will be a great value addition for Onnivation and its portfolio companies. Her energy, creativity, and abilities to execute are going to pump up the energy of the entire team. We can't be more excited to have her on onboard!”.

