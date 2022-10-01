Zee Media justifies pull out, accuses BARC of not addressing serious issues

Among many concerns, the statement underlines that BARC had not given any solution nor accepted any for the landing page and barker page issue

After News broadcaster Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) decided to pull out of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India's TV audience measurement system, it has now issued a detailed statement justifying its pull-out plan.

Among many concerns, the statement underlines that BARC had not given any solution nor accepted any as they continued reporting for Landing Pages & barker pages which impact ratings favourably for those who use these at the peril of others who do not subscribe to these unethical practices.





Here is the full statement:

In a bold and decisive decision Zee Media has decided to quit BARC Ratings. This decision is a milestone for the whole news media industry, there are more than 5-8 million people associated with news and broadcasting industry at large who get impacted adversely if incorrect reporting is published by the rating agencies and it has been observed in last few months that news genre is being shown shrunk by the BARC (rating agency )to extend the benefit to GEC and other genres at large.

Zee Media had raised its concern multiple times to BARC and had questioned the whole structure and their operation transparency towards the news industry which represents MEDIA and is usually termed as the fourth pillar of democracy. It is pertinent to point out here that the rating agency has failed to rectify News Industry’s and Zee Media’s concerns.

BARC has not given any white paper on TRP Scam until now and it's a matter of great concern that who all were involved in this malpractice and if they are still part of the system (people/channels) and what action has been taken against them…?

The biggest concern and challenge is that BARC has not given any solution nor accepted as they are continuing reporting for landing pages and barker pages which impact ratings favourably for those who use these at the peril of others who do not subscribe to these unethical practices.

Secondly, the news genre is continuously shown shrinking since BARC Data was restarted, while on the contrary when the data was stopped , the genre was at its peak. Inspite of multiple meetings and conversation with BARC, the agency not only failed but has not been able to explain such a steep fall.

Drastic change in viewership is hurting news genre’s revenue/perception to the advertising fraternity. This is the biggest fall in the last 25-30 years of the industry which is unprecedented and far from reality.

We have also repeatedly pointed out that a far larger sample (of meters) is needed if BARC is serious about ensuring a measurement process that cannot be rigged or manipulated I, which also they failed to address until now.

Digitally Zee News is no.1 in ComScore as well as in YouTube, which is the real data, and cannot be manipulated. However, BARC ratings show the completely opposite and different picture, While same content is placed to both platforms and again points out to inconsistencies of reporting methodology.

BARC’s new process of data reporting (4 weeks rolling average vis.a.vis earlier daily/weekly) is also a big concern and due to this the research has no meaning or outcome to the content producers and they cannot plan or validate content performance.

BARC is unable to answer or addresses any of our queries /questions/suggestions. On whole as industry body, we believe that due to monopoly of rating agency the industry is suffering at large.

Hence Zee Media decided to move from rating agency and we have asked them to stop reporting Zee Media’s all 14 channels with immediate effect.

