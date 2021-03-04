Wondrlab ropes in Sweety Advani as Chief Financial Officer

India’s largest platform-first martech startup, Wondrlab, has appointed Sweety Advani as its Chief Financial Officer. She will be based in Mumbai, and will report to Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO at Wondrlab. Sweety joins from Publicis Groupe, where she was the Finance Director for South Asia.

Welcoming Sweety on board, Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO, Wondrlab, said, “Wondrlab’s exponential growth needed a finance head that can keep up with our momentum. Sweety is a proven results-oriented leader with tremendous financial expertise. Her vision and ambition for Wondrlab matches ours, making her the perfect fit for the role.”

Sweety has almost two decades of industry experience with stints across key organisations in India. Before taking on her role at Publicis Groupe, she was the finance director for another of the Groupe’s agencies – Leo Burnett India. She has also spent considerable time in companies such as WPP, Essar, Reliance and Pfizer, to name a few.

Speaking about her appointment, Sweety Advani, Chief Financial Officer, Wondrlab said, “I am excited to work with a creative, dynamic start-up like Wondrlab. 2020 was a great year for Wondrlab and 2021 looks even better; I don’t think this opportunity could have come at a better time for me. I look forward to supporting Wondrlab’s momentum with financial strategy and learnings.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)