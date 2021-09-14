Wondrlab rides off with Bajaj CT's integrated media mandate

Wondrlab has bagged a new business. The startup has brought home the integrated mandate for Bajaj’s CT motorcycle and all its variants. Wondrlab’s content platform will handle the business.

As a part of this mandate, Bajaj Auto has entrusted Wondrlab with its end-to-end integrated communication duties, including brand strategy and creative for mainline and digital platforms. Further, the startup is also gearing up with a campaign to promote the newly launched Bajaj CT 110 X – a bolder, stronger, beefier variant of the CT 100, the agency said in a statement.

Speaking about partnership with Wondrlab, Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto, said, “Bajaj CT is an important brand for us, and it has made a mark in minds of customers with its unique value proposition. In the segment defined by mileage and maintenance as key buying parameters, Bajaj CT has also been providing a differentiated offering in form of a rugged bike (Kadak bike). We needed a creative partner to bring this brand world alive and Wondrlab is that partner. We are delighted to welcome them onboard.”

Saurabh Varma, Founder & CEO, Wondrlab, said, “Partnering with Bajaj Auto is a privilege. Bajaj Auto is the world’s most valuable two-wheeler company. And what makes it truly special are its world-class products and incredible marketing. We are grateful that we have the opportunity to build on the narrative of the ‘World’s Favourite Indian’ by creating work for an iconic brand like the CT. We are humbled by the trust and faith bestowed on us. Now, let’s make wonderful.”

