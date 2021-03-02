Wondrlab bags creative duties for Emami’s Navratna

The new mandate covers integrated duties for two of Emami’s flagship brands, Navratna Cool Talc and Navratna Cool Oil

Wondrlab has bagged the creative duties for FMCG giant Emami’s power brand Navratna. The business will be looked after by Wondrlab’s content platform.

The new mandate covers integrated duties for two of Emami’s flagship brands, Navratna Cool Talc and Navratna Cool Oil. To kickstart this association, Wondrlab will conceptualise a high-decibel summer campaign for both brands.

Confirming the appointment of Wondrlab as their creative agency, Anupam Katheriya, Associate Vice President - Marketing and Business Development, Emami Limited said, “We are happy to be associated with Wondrlab. They bring on board new energy and methods on brand building in marketing communication which would be of great value.”

Added Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Content Platform, Wondrlab, “Navratna is an iconic brand with strong mass appeal throughout the country. We are very excited to build on the strategic focus, storytelling narrative and apply new age thinking to this portfolio and come up with brave exciting solutions to achieve business objectives. Very glad to work with an open-minded client who gives us the creative freedom to think big.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)