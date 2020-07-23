What’s Your Problem wins integrated creative mandate for Zee5’s HiPi

What’s Your Problem (WYP) Brand solutions has bagged the integrated creative mandate for Zee5’s HiPi, a fully homegrown short video platform. The mandate includes managing the mainline, digital, social and experiential brand requirements.



Speaking on the win, Tejas Mehta, COO, What’s Your Problem, says, “This was a perfect opportunity for us as it is in sync with things we believe in and have always done. HiPi gives us the opportunity to do more of new-age marketing and connect with the youth across India. This is a brand where one cannot draw a line between various forms of media. In fact, the task was to make all of this work in tandem. For an agency like us that constantly endeavours for integration of streams, we couldn’t ask for more.It is a matter of pride and we are eager to put our expertise to the best use. On a personal note, HiPi is a homegrown social media platform of its kind and working on this launch is pretty exciting. We look forward to building India’s biggest creator platform, together with the Zee5 team.”

Zee5’s new offering is the next step towards their ambition to connect India’s next billion digital users. HiPi will reside within the Zee5 umbrella, giving consumers a bouquet of offering to choose from.

Amit Akali, Founder and CCO, What's Your Problem, adds, “We have been a part of this launch since early March and have also worked on the brand identity. It’s always great to work on a brand from scratch. I have been fortunate to have introduced some of the iconic brands to the Indian market - Yippee and Bingo to name a few. HiPi is one such opportunity for WYP. At WYP we understand that collaboration is the key for every successful launch. On that front, we are thankful to Tarun, Manish, Shwetha and the rest of the team. It’s been a true partnership so far. The brand by itself is experiential and therefore a lot of the communication we’ve planned is going to be experiential too. Together with the team, we’ve set the foundation for a fun, irreverent, vibrant brand.”



Commenting on the new partnership, Manish Kalra, Senior Vice President and Head - AVOD, Zee5 India, said, “We are delighted to have WYP Brand Solutions on board to drive the integrated creative communications for Zee5’s HiPi. Keeping in mind HiPi’s core proposition of empowering the Indian audiences to create and engage through short form content, WYP was an appropriate fitment for us as their solution-oriented approach combined with creative renditions align to our core requirements. We are confident that together, we will be able to creatively connect with audiences to make HiPi’s launch journey even more exhilarating.”

WYP and Zee5 have been working together on projects for some time. The recent ‘Atrangi Dekho, Atrangi Raho’ campaign for Zee5 Premium was done by WYP. What’s Your Problem was founded by Amit Akali five years ago. They have delivered campaigns for brands like Future Generali, Dailyhunt, Amazon, Flipkart, Tanishq, Lenovo, Diageo, Arrow etc.