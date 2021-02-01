Wavemaker bags media mandate for PagarBook

Wavemaker India has announced it has bagged media mandate for PagarBook. The account will be handled from its Bangalore office. Wavemaker India will manage integrated media mandate for PagarBook.

PagarBook offers payroll and attendance management solutions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Over the last 6 months, PagarBook has increased its user base over 5 million, served through 12 different languages.

In line with Pagarbook’s vision of becoming the human capital platform for the country, Wavemaker is mandated with the responsibility of scaling up the brand via mass outreach programs cutting across all relevant touch points -- Television, print, radio, OOH, Social and Digital.

Speaking of the partnership, Sivaprasad K, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Sales, PagarBook said, “Our ethos is focused on solving the most challenging problems faced by the SME sector. The goodwill of India, the common Indian, is something that we strive towards. Wavemaker brings together a unique combination of global expertise & proven track record in bringing quintessentially Indian insights to life. We are excited to have them on-board as a key partner in our mission of helping small businesses grow”.

Commenting on the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “Pagarbook epitomises the brand of new-age enterprises that offer simple solutions to challenges faced by small and medium enterprises across the country. Their work strengthens the core of our economy. We are delighted to partner with this transformational brand that is dynamic and rapidly growing. I am confident that as their partners we will help Pagarbook achieve their growth ambitions”.

Kishan Kumar MS, Chief Growth Officer and South – Head, Wavemaker India said, “I am quite excited to start the new year on such a positive note. Partnering with a disruptor brand like PagarBook is going to be a great learning experience for us. Our vast pool of consumer journey data and insights clubbed with analytical expertise will help us unlock many growth drivers for PagarBook. The journey is going to be an exciting one, indeed!”.

annPagarBook has roped in Akshay Kumar as brand ambassador and announced their goal of gaining 10 million active users by the end of FY2021. A mass media campaign with Akshay Kumar in the lead has just hit the airwaves.

