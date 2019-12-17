WATConsult wins e-commerce mandate for Parag Foods’ nutrition brand

WATConsult has bagged the e-commerce planning and management duties for Avvatar Sports Nutrition, a brand owned by Parag Milk Foods. As their e-commerce consultants, WATConsult will focus on scaling the brand and its products across a variety of e-commerce channel partners. This will be done through strategic interventions over organic and inorganic means, using creative and other media platforms.

Rajiv Dingra, Founder and CEO, WATConsult said, “It is our pleasure to have Avvatar Sports Nutrition on board. With so many fitness apps and brands making a foray, the sports nutrition market is witnessing an encouraging surge and is indeed expected to grow in the coming future. With our ecommencify consult suite, we ensure that our clients have the right mix of strategy, technology and organisational construct to persevere, compete and scale in commerce solutions. Thus, we look forward to helping the brand strengthen its digital journey.”

Akshali Shah, Senior VP - Sales and Marketing, Parag Foods said, “We are delighted to announce that we have selected WATConsult ecommencify as our e-commerce partner after a meticulous selection process. We believe their expertise will take the brand to the next level through a more performance-driven approach. Through this partnership, we are sure we will be able to strengthen our brand’s outreach on e-commerce platforms multifold.”