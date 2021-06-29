Wagawin appoints Ventes Avenues as Exclusive Representative for India

The company has also launched its new offering Unlock & Own to drive marketing results with interactive mobile ads

Wagawin a global marketing technology company headquartered in Munich has appointed Ventes Avenues as its exclusive representative for the India market.

In today’s digital landscape where personalized customer experiences are becoming more important, brands require the highest quality first-party audience data. Every prospective user needs to be individually engaged for brands to remain at the forefront of their field.

Brands in India generally buy ads in “Walled Gardens”, larger spends are done here, while engagement rates are good, there is no data passback. On the other hand, advertising on the open internet provides data, but has lower engagement rates & a lower brand recall. With less than 0.5 % of users clicking on mobile ads, yielding insightful data on the open internet remains an unsustainable challenge.

Brands need more than clicks. They want to engage with their users, create brand awareness and enhance user experience. That is where Wagawin steps in – introducing the concept of “LivingAds” to amplify the mobile interactive advertising experience.

The Wagawin offering: Unlock & Own actionable first-party data from mobile ads and drive marketing results with interactive mobile ads.

Why Wagawin: Wagawin seamlessly bridges the gap between creating an interactive, engagement-led ad experience & data collection. LivingAds are used to collect on average 5x more data from conventional mobile advertising placements. Brands can learn more about user preferences while collecting first party data & drive marketing results with interactive mobile ads. This ad solution uses world class technology and weaves user interactions into unique audience insights.

How does it work: The user data is collected through trackers which are placed below each ad-interaction. The data gets recorded only when a user engages with the LivingAd. At the end of the interaction there is a CTA button (buy, call, share, coupon, save to calendar etc.)

LivingAd – Hot or Not LivingAd – Display Tree LivingAd – Video Emotion

Benefits:

1. Learned Behavior: Wagawin can help brands to interact with mobile users by leveraging on learned behavior. By adding features known from the daily mobile usage to mobile ads, e.g., like, share, swipe etc.

2. Ease of use: LivingAds are extremely easy to use and execute. Existing creatives are turned into LivingAds within minutes, no additional costs and deployable across all mobile websites and apps. These interactive ads can be run on Ventes publisher inventory as per your campaign objectives.

3. 1st party data access: LivingAds translate every single interaction into actionable audience insights, which can be activated across all digital touchpoints, irrespective of the device. These interactive ads are appropriate for upper and mid funnel campaigns, generating high awareness through user interaction.

LivingAds by Wagawin include:

• Display- Swipe, Tree, Chat, Pair & Sticker

• Video- Poll, Quiz, Emoticon & Sticker

• End Card Options- Social media share, Calendar entry, Direct Call, Carrousel

LivingAd – Video Poll LivingAd – Video Emotion



Additionally, LivingAds technology is GDPR compliant. Further, brands can add as many trackers as they require to each LivingAd, thus increasing the credibility.

Niloufer Dundh, CEO & Founder, Ventes Avenues says “Ventes Avenues is proud to foray into technology solutions, our association with Wagawin is a step in the right direction; to be future ready by offering our clients & agency partners unlimited first party audience data activation on open mobile internet here in India. Besides just passing rich data, it is scalable & this wider use of data will make it a compelling solution for brands.

Clement Simonneau, Managing Director Asia, Wagawin commented “We are delighted to partner with Ventes Avenues to bring LivingAds to the India market. As a mobile-first consumer economy, India represents a great opportunity for us. Given its track record in successfully bringing innovative ad solutions to India, Ventes Avenues is the right partner for Wagawin.”





