Vivo India Director - Digital Marketing Ganish Bahl quits

Vivo Mobile India Director - Digital Marketing Ganish Bahl has called it quits after spending over four years at the organisation. Bahl had joined Vivo in February 2017 from Micromax Informatics where he spent almost 19 months as Head - Digital Marketing.



As Director - Digital Marketing, Bahl was responsible for leading the company’s digital initiatives in India, managing all aspects of online marketing, providing consumer insights, and planning annual digital budgets.



"After an exciting and adventurous 51 months (4yrs and 3Months) at vivo India, my journey has come to an end. I would really like to thank each and every partner be it an agency, a publisher or any production house that I have worked with during this tenure. Life is a journey filled with lessons, hardships, heartaches, joys, celebrations and special moments that will ultimately lead us to our destination, our purpose in life," Bahl said in a LinkedIn post.



Prior to Vivo and Micromax, Bahl had worked with Samsung Electronics, Tech Mahindra, India Today Group Digital, Rediff.com, and Bharti Airtel.