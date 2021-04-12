Vikatan Group ropes in Bala Murugan as National Head - Sales

Vikatan, Tamil Nadu’s leading media group has roped in Bala Murugan as their National Head – Sales. Bala will be responsible for the overall ad sales & revenue generation for the group. He will be focused on growing & creating new revenue streams and opportunities, and in turn significantly contributing to the overall growth of the Vikatan Group

Bala Murugan is a seasoned media professional with over two decades of ad sales & marketing experiences. He has been with Vikatan Group as National Head, TV prior to his move to the Outdoor Industry with Mark Metro as General Manager

Majid Khan, Chief Strategist says Vikatan Group

“We are delighted to have Bala back on board at this exciting time of growth. We are certain that his experience and understanding of the business will benefit Vikatan Group as we strive to continue to be the market leader in TN” said Majid Khan, Chief Business Strategist, Vikatan Group.

B Srinivasan, Managing Director of Vikatan Group

B. Srinivasan, Managing Director of Vikatan Group, said, “Vikatan is a trendsetter in providing the much-required engagement across platforms of choice, to our readers & advertisers, We have always remained a strong omnichannel platform for brands that are reaching out to Tamil audiences in TN, across India and the globe. Bala brings with him a wealth of knowledge and comes with a great experience of working in varied domains and we believe that having him back will be a great strength for Vikatan Group. I am very eager to work closely with Bala once again and wish him a great stint with us"

On his new role, Bala said, “With a legacy of 95 years, Vikatan Group has been a pioneer in the media space. I’m very excited to re-join the Vikatan group that is on the threshold of chalking out a new growth trajectory for sales. Increasingly, Clients and Brands are seeking direct engagements through content, creativity and suitable media – with their end customers. I’m super confident that Vikatan Group is poised to meet the varied requirements of advertisers.”

