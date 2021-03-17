Viacom18 gears up for launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood on April 1

With the launch, Viacom18 will further expand its movie portfolio with an aim to gain a significant presence in the Hindi movie space

Viacom18 Media has announced that it will be launching COLORS Cineplex Bollywood. The channel will launch with a robust library of Bollywood hits on 1st April, 2021 across leading platforms.

Targeted towards the Metro audience of Mumbai and Delhi as well as Hindi Speaking Markets of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood aims to entertain and engage Bollywood movie buffs with a slew of titles spanning across different genres. In line with its brand proposition of ‘Hit Hai!’, the channel will showcase commercial potboilers of the 80’s such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaalia, Namak Halaal, to the 90’s hit movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, Dil, Kachche Dhaage to millennial favourites like Golmaal, Dabangg, Hera Pheri franchise as well as latest blockbusters like Chhalaang, Padmavaat, Student of the Year 2, Andhadhun thus catering to viewers of all ages. With its diverse offering, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will acknowledge the purest form of cinema which stands for wholesome entertainment.

Speaking on expanding the Network’s Hindi Mass Entertainment Cluster, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 says, “The launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will bolster Viacom18’s play in the Hindi Mass entertainment category and strengthen our share in the Hindi movie genre specifically. Aimed at appealing to the masses, the channel is a natural extension of our current Hindi movie portfolio. We are excited about this launch and look forward to becoming the ultimate destination for the best of Bollywood on television.”

Speaking on the channel’s proposition, Rohan Lavsi, Head, Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18, adds, “The charm of Bollywood movies lies in the unparalleled blend of intense drama, powerful action and soulful music delivered on a grand scale. COLORS Cineplex Bollywood encapsulates wholesome entertainment defining the ultimate movie viewing experience for our viewers. With a robust library spanning decades, the channel has something for everyone. With a brand proposition ‘Hit Hai!’, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will celebrate the iconic dialogues, unforgivable villains, energetic dancers, superstars and much-loved characters that have not only made an important contribution to Indian cinema but have also become an integral part of our daily lives. We are sure the channel will go on to become an instant hit amongst viewers of all ages.”

With the launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood, Viacom18 will further expand its movie portfolio with an aim to gain significant presence in the Hindi movie space. With the telecast of only Hindi movies, the channel will fulfil the insatiable appetite for Bollywood movies. COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will launch on 1st April 2021 across all leading DTH & Cable platforms including DD FreeDish. The launch will also be accompanied by a robust marketing plan.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)