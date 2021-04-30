Verve Media wins digital mandate of Pragati Group

As per the mandate, the agency will implement a social media blueprint for three of the group's brands

Verve media will take charge of driving a specifically customised content strategy for the Pragati group aimed at improving brand recognition and increasing the B2B connections for them.

The mandate grants the digital marketing solutions firm the out and out responsibility of meticulously designing and implementing a social media blueprint for the three brands that fall under the Pragati Group - Pragati Warehouster, Pragati Infra Solutions and Pragati Group itself. The digital duties envelop complete digital transformation by employing strategic brand management, creative digital representation and content creation for the brands on both their platforms-Linkedin and Facebook.

Mayur Gole, Co-Founder, of Verve Media said “At Verve Media, we are committed to adding unmatched value to our client's brands. With Pragati Group, we plan on delivering excellence in growing brand recognition amongst the industry and further increasing business to business connections. We are pleased to be chosen to digitally represent the prestigious group of companies.”

Abhayjeet Yadav, Assistant VP - Facilities & Marketing, of Pragati Group said “we have chosen Verve Media for taking care of our social media management due to a variety of factors which mainly include a superior team efficiency and attentive responsiveness. We are looking forward to utilizing their other services in the near future as well.”

