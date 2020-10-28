Verve Media bags social media mandate for Zero Risque

Zero Risque has awarded their social media mandate to Mumbai-based digital media agency Verve Media. They will be focusing on creating a distinct positioning for the brand by providing a new look to the brand’s social media presence. They will also be responsible for creating and conceptualizing relatable and engaging social media content and timely integrated digital advertising campaigns for Zero Risque's audience.

Commenting on winning the social media mandate for Zero Risque, Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-founder, Verve Media said, "What excites us to work with Zero Risque, the market leader in the segment, is to take their digital presence to the next level. With an increased focus on health and wellness, we have the opportunity to create recognition amongst citizens about how engaging the brand is, with a focussed approach towards driving awareness and consideration."

Talking about their relationship with Verve Media, the Zero Risque Team commented, "What makes Verve different from the other agencies is that they own up tasks and bring out good results within a limited time frame. We are very happy with the excellent service provided by Verve Media and look forward to a long-lasting association.”