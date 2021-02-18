Verve Media bags SEO and SEM mandate for Tunga Hotels

As a part of the mandate, Verve Media will extend its result oriented SEO services to help Tunga hotels improve their web presence and bring in more relevant traffic

Verve Media has won the SEO and SEM mandate for The International by Tunga, a hotel and restaurant business. The Mumbai based hotel offers plush and sophisticated accommodation to people looking out for wedding and reception halls, conference meeting rooms, event and party halls, and much more.

As a part of the mandate, Verve Media will extend its result oriented SEO services to help Tunga hotels improve their web presence and bring in more relevant traffic. The mandate also includes creating and running ads for The International on various digital platforms. Verve Media specializes in creating highly optimised websites that accelerate the organic growth of a brand with the power of SEO, as well as concentrate upon creation and management of the social media accounts of several brands.

Located in the heart of Mumbai, Tunga hotels offer various halls and restaurants for accommodation as well as celebrations. Living up to the hype, they also provide amenities like free parking, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, international cuisines, Tv, games, in-house photographer, and much more. Deploying Verve Media as their digital marketing agency, they are looking forward to improving their website ranking and strengthening their online presence.

Saad Merchant, Co-founder of Verve Media commented, “We’re glad to have The International by Tunga on-boarded with us. With a quintessential combination of experience backed by latest tools, we are sure that we will be able to achieve the best possible results within the expected time frame."

Sameer Velani, GM of The International by Tunga said, "We are glad to have team Verve as our digital marketing partner. Tunga is one of the best venues in Mumbai for weddings, parties and conferences. Verve Media has put in their time and efforts towards understanding our service offerings, and I am confident that this association will be very fruitful in helping us achieve our major business objectives and reach the right set of audience that we are looking for."

