Ventes Avenues partners with Huawei Ads

Ventes Avenues has partnered with Huawei Ads as their Certified Partner to manage the programmatic advertising platform’s inventories in India and globally. The partnership will bring better quality users by using multilayer targeting for branding and performance.

“We can deliver a broad array of mainstream ad formats across display and search channels, including native, banners, and video ads. Huawei Ads offer precise targeting, powerful placements and performance results, thus optimizing advertising spend,” the company said.

Balamurugan Mani, Co-Founder & Head performance, Ventes Avenues: Ventes is proud to partner with Huawei as their Certified Partner to manage Huawei inventories in India and Global. The partnership will help deliver high-quality traffic by using multilayer targeting for Branding and Performance campaigns. HUAWEI Ads will help brands reach relevant audiences and provide high returns on ad spends.

Kashmala Khan, Regional Head, Advertising & Demand Solutions, Huawei Ads MEAI: “Our partnership with Ventes Avenues is an important landmark in the HUAWEI Ads journey and underpins our commitment to driving creative campaigns and reaching new audiences. We are keen to see Ventes Avenue drive bold efforts around our partnership to expand HUAWEI Ads across their growing customer base.”

