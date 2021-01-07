Vedantu appoints Kunal Dubey & Lucky Saini as Head of Marketing & Head of Brand

Vedantu has announced two senior appointments in its marketing team with Kunal Dubey as Head of Marketing and Lucky Saini as Head of Brand. The dynamic duo has been working together in the industry for the last 7 years and will spearhead marketing efforts to position Vedantu as the most preferred and loved EdTech brand amongst students and parents. At the precipice of becoming one of the largest EdTech brands globally, Vedantu’s growth strategy will be strongly supported by the marketing & brand team. Based in Bengaluru, Kunal and Lucky will report to the company’s COO, Arvind Singhal.

Arvind Singhal, Chief Operating Officer, Vedantu said, “As we enter our next phase of unstoppable growth, Kunal and Lucky’s diverse experience in the internet, startup, and advertising ecosystem will propel our brand to greater heights. While Kunal will build a high-performance marketing team and set the bar for customer growth and media innovations, Lucky will lead the task of brand building through inspiring brand storytelling and bring alive the Vedantu DNA as an experience at every touchpoint. Together they will define the marketing and brand playbook and steer Vedantu towards becoming one of the most student-centric, trusted, and loved brands in India.”

On his appointment Kunal Dubey, Head of Marketing, Vedantu said, “Vedantu’s culture reflects the organization’s rock-solid foundation as well as empathetic leadership. I am humbled to take on this role and believe that a strong culture leads to great business stories. I look forward to building a passionate marketing team that lives and breathes our brand purpose every day.”

Lucky Saini, Head of Brand, Vedantu said, "The culture and energy at Vedantu are infectious and inspiring. To get an opportunity of being a part of this soulful and passionate brand journey that is reinventing and re-imagining learning & teaching for India is very exciting. With my experience in consumer behavior, brand strategy, and creative marketing, I look forward to telling the Vedantu story in the most engaging and relevant way.

Kunal & Lucky brings diversified yet complementary skillsets and enormous creative experience of working together with several brands in the last 6 to 7 years. From co-leading Big Billion Days to founding Dentsu Slingshot, the duo has been instrumental in building various brands in their career.

Individually, Kunal brings with him 15 odd years of the overall experience, out of which 9 years in the startup ecosystem- eBay India, Flipkart, and PhonePe. In his previous roles, he has led Flipkart's media team as well as the marketing for India's most prominent retail event, Big Billion Days, until 2019. As an intrapreneur, he also started a new business model with Dentsu Slingshot – which provides end-to-end marketing services to startups and early-stage marketing units. Kunal holds an MBA in Marketing from N.L Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research.

Lucky has over a decade of experience in marketing and advertising at Ogilvy and Autumn Grey, along with marketing stints at Flipkart, Dentsu Slingshots, Manipal Education, and Manipal Group. He has led multiple functions while at Flipkart, from category marketing and customer acquisition to brand building initiatives, in his previous roles.