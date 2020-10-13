Unilever’s Joe Kuruvilla appointed as Raymond CEO

Prior to his appointment, Kuruvilla was the VP of Digital Transformation, Media and eCommerce, at Unilever

Updated: Oct 13, 2020 11:42 AM
Raymond has hired ex Unilever top executive Joe Kuruvilla as its new CEO, say media reports. Prior to his appointment, Kuruvilla was the VP of Digital Transformation, Media and eCommerce, at Unilever. The announcement was made as part of Raymond’s regulatory filing.

Raymond COO Ganesh Kumar will report to Kuruvilla, who will be in charge of leading the brand’s business agenda in the aftermath of the lockdown.

Kuruvilla was associated with Unilever since 1997, joining as National Sales Manager, Lever Detergents.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad alumnus holds various degrees in business management from Institutes like INSEAD, NYU Stern, The Wharton School, MIT Sloan and Columbia University.

