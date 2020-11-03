Trust Legal powers Yuvraj Singh’s investment in nutrition healthcare start-up Wellversed

The nutrition brand has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-series A Funding round led by the cricketer

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has further consolidated his deep interest in healthcare by investing in Wellversed.

Full stake nutrition brand Wellversed has raised an undisclosed amount in its pre-series A Funding round led by cricketer and serial entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh, who has also become the brand ambassador.

With this pre-series A round of funding Wellversed is amongst very few start-ups which has achieved a valuation of close to Rs. 100 crores in a short span of time. Wellversed has grown by 250% in last year, over 40% of company’s revenue is directly from the consumer through its own website. Wellversed products are available also on Amazon, BigBasket, 1MG, HealthKart, etc.

Yuvraj is one of the rarest of sportsmen in India who has consistently been investing in quality healthcare companies and also expanding his role in cancer care through Yuvraj Singh Foundation. Yuvraj understands the role of nutrition in health and wellbeing, so for him and Wellversed it is an ideal journey together.

Trust Legal Managing Partner Sudhir Mishra, Partner Ms. Petal Chandhok and Senior Associate Ms. Rupali Gupta provided legal advice to Yuvraj on this entire investment exercise. Yuvraj Singh in his comment about Trust Legal says “Trust Legal, our regular retained law firm provided entire legal support for this private equity infusion into Wellversed.”