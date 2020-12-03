Troikaa appoints BBDO as AOR for Dynapar pain relief spray

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.has appointed BBDO India as the AOR for its premium brand Dynapar QPS Pain Relief Spray following a pitch involving many digital and multinational agencies. The agency will handle strategy and communication across digital, social and mainline for the brand.

Troikaa, known for its focus on research and innovation, is built on the edifice of “Imagine. Innovate”. The company has a rich legacy of over four decades, with a globally renowned product portfolio, and unrivalled expertise in the area of originally invented, globally patented Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS).

Some of the best-known brands from Troikaa are Dynapar AQ Injection, the best in class anti-inflammatory injection for the treatment of acute pain, for which Troikaa was conferred the National Award by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research; Dynapar QPS, best in class topical analgesic, for which Troikaa received the National Award from the Department of Science & Technology; and Naso B12, the world’s first intranasal Vitamin B12, which corrects Vitamin B12 deficiency in just 7 doses.

A spokesperson for Troikaa Pharmaceuticals said: “After a long and protracted pitch, we are happy to have BBDO India on board. We plan to leverage this strategic and creative partnership to build a great future for Dynapar QPSpain relief spray. This brand is manufactured with QPS technology, which is globally patented including the US and Europe.QPS technology enables higher amounts of Diclofenac to penetrate the skin, as compared to conventional gels/sprays, ensuring fast and long lasting pain relief. The brand is a growth driver for us at Troikaa and has great future potential. We believe that our collaboration with BBDO India for Dynapar QPS, a pain relief spray will help us devise a better growth trajectory for this brand and help us corner a larger share of the pain management market.”

Nikhil Mahajan, Chief Growth Officer & GM - BBDO India, Delhi said, ‘This is a very special win whereby we are going to partner with the team of this well-known brand. It’s a revolutionary product which is bound to shake up the category. and where our data-driven approach on insight mining and targeting will be key to the way we build the brand. Our approach and expertise in digital-first thinking and execution is what clients are increasingly seeing the value in and the recent wins are ratifying our belief of how brands need a single partner that can anchor the brand across social conversations, be present in all relevant places on digital while making sure the idea comes first. I am really excited and looking forward to creating some magical work forDynapar QPS.’

“ It’s a rare opportunity that one gets, a chance to define and grow the brand right from the outset. Dynapar QPSis a hugely respected brand. Now the job of advertising is to ensure the brand gets more love from its users and widens its base significantly, said Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer - BBDO India, Delhi”