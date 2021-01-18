TO THE NEW names Irfan Khan as Business Head, Digital Marketing

Digital technology company TO THE NEW has announced the appointment of Irfan Khan, a digital evangelist with more than 15 years of fast-track experience across multiple industry verticals, as the new Business Unit Head for Digital Marketing.

Irfan will be driving the strategy, growth and roadmap for the business unit. He has previously held leadership roles in agencies and companies like DXC Technology, Motorola, Microsoft, Paytm and Blogmint. He’s been part of multiple award wins including Nasscom Top 50 Emerging Indian Startups, Business World Startup of the Year, The Maddies and the CMO Asia awards, through his career.

Speaking on the appointment, Raman Mittal, Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW said, "It gives me pleasure to welcome Irfan to TO THE NEW family. Irfan is a marketer and an expert in marrying best of internet-based startups and Fortune 100 companies. His strong and rich experience will help TO THE NEW achieve the required growth for our Digital Marketing Business Unit through a more focused approach. I’m sure Irfan will do a great job of leading the unit, our clients and our people"

Commenting on this, Irfan Khan, said, "I feel elated to be back at TO THE NEW as it’s always been close to my heart. The Digital Marketing unit has a strong foundation in place for the next phase of growth with clients across India, Singapore, Australia, USA and Maldives. As organizations increasingly prioritize their digital initiatives, I am looking forward to driving success for customers in the rapidly changing digital marketing space from digital KPIs to actual business impact and helping them shape it with the talented team at TO THE NEW."

For providing digital marketing services to its customers, TO THE NEW leverages cutting-edge technologies, analytics, content-led solutions and marketing automation to provide 360° solutions for a higher RoI and business impact. TO THE NEW has an impressive portfolio of customers including companies like Alibaba Cloud, Invest India, Tata Sky, Hilti and Ministry of Education. TO THE NEW helps its clients achieve their goal for building brand awareness and creates a robust funnel by employing the best-in-class marketing tools & technologies.

The Digital Marketing Business Unit at TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd. has witnessed a stupendous growth curve with 50% increase in monthly run rate revenue over the last 12 months despite the challenging environment. The company offers end-to-end marketing automation capabilities right from setup and integration, database enrichment, design and development, lead lifecycle development and reporting to advanced programs such as Account Based Marketing (ABM). TO THE NEW is proud to showcase its hands-on experience with marketing automation tools like Marketo, Hubspot, amongst others.

