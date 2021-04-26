TMX awards digital marketing mandate to Three Fourth Solutions

TMX, a unit of Timex Group India, has recently awarded its Digital Marketing Mandate to Three Fourth Solutions (TFS).



Within the scope of the mandate, TFS will be responsible for handling end to end creative delivery for TMX’s social media channels. The win comes on the back of its consistent results with Timex India’s Performance Marketing Mandate that they scored last year.



Within the scope of the contract, the agency aims to chart an aggressive creative growth strategy which matches with the vision of the brand. Three Fourth Solutions will help with building brand awareness, developing creative content, structuring the upcoming social conversations and lining up visual mainlines for relevant campaign launch. Speaking on the win Siddhant Jain, Founder, Three Fourth Solutions said, “We have had a great working experience with the Timex team and we look forward to adding value to TMX through unique and engaging social media strategies.”



Mr. Ajay Dhyani, Head (Marketing & E-Commerce) Timex India, said “ We are thrilled to again join hands with Three Fourth Solutions for the mandate and strengthen our association with them. We hope to explore the zenith of digital marketing through creative campaigns to ensure best results for the brand.”



Three Fourth Solutions is an integrated marketing agency based in Kolkata and with offices in Delhi, Siliguri and Guwahati. With almost 7 years in the industry, the agency has worked with 400+ clients across various sectors.

