Tarun Katial setting up a content firm?

ZEE5 India’s outgoing CEO Tarun Katial is believed to be setting up his own content company, a source told exchange4media. Balaji Telefilms is believed to be his content company's first client.

Katial, who stepped down last month as ZEE5 India CEO, will be serving his notice period till the end of this month.

When contacted, Katial declined to confirm or deny the same. "I will announce at the appropriate time what I am doing or who is my first client," Katial stated without divulging any details.

According to a source, Katial is scouting for investors for his new venture.



Katial has incorporated two companies namely Milestone Movies Private Limited and Vistar Production Private Limited. While Milestone Movies is active, Vistar Production is in the process of being struck off by Registrar of Companies.



In Milestone Movies, Tarun and his wife Monisha Katial are the two directors. In Vistar Production, Halcyon Media Founder CEO Jyotshna Kalita is the other director apart from Katial. Kalita is the Founder CEO of Halcyon Media since November 2014.



The date of incorporation of Milestone Movies is 13th April 2009 while Vistar Production was incorporated on 18th July 2016.