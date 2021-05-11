Sudhir Sitapati to join Godrej Consumer as MD & CEO

Nisaba Godrej, who is currently the Chairperson and Managing Director of Godrej Consumer, will serve as Executive Chairperson

May 11, 2021
Sudhir Sitapati, who resigned as Executive Director - Foods and Refreshments at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), has been appointed as Managing Director and CEO of FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).

Sitapati’s appointment at Godrej will be effective from October 18, 2021. Nisaba Godrej, who is currently the Chairperson and Managing Director, will serve as Executive Chairperson, GCPL in a regulator filing.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, appointed Sudhir Sitapati as the Managing Director & CEO of the company for a period of five years with effect from October 18, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting," it said.

Sitapati quit HUL after a stint of 22 years.

