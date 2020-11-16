Sruthijith KK appointed Editor in Chief of Mint

Sruthijith takes over from Vinay Kamat who announced his resignation in September

Sruthijith KK has been appointed as the Editor in Chief of Mint. He takes over from Vinay Kamat who announced his resignation in September.

This is Sruthijith’s second stint at Mint as he was part of Mint’s founding team when the paper was launched in 2007, and subsequently also as its media reporter.

Sruthijith has experience across print and digital and has been at the helm of publications like ET Magazine, India editions of HuffPost and Quartz. He has also worked at Apple Inc as India App's Store Editor.