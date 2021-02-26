Sony Music India appoints Sangeetha Aiyer as Director of Promotions

Sony Music India (SMI) announced today the appointment of Sangeetha Aiyer as Director of Promotions. Aiyer will lead SMI’s promotions strategy and activities across all media channels, amplifying SMI’s content and artists across International, Bollywood, Pop & North repertoires and optimizing promotions platforms, grassroots initiatives and partnerships. She will report directly to Rajat Kakar, Managing Director of Sony Music India.

“We are excited to have Sangeetha join us as we continue to build a future-ready company with best-in-class marketing promotions for releases from our wide roster of Artists and Soundtracks,” said Rajat Kakar, Managing Director, Sony Music India. “Sangeetha brings a deep understanding of India’s emerging media landscape and will be a fantastic asset to Sony Music as we create new ways for our artists and strategic partners to engage fans across the country.”

“I am extremely privileged and happy to be joining such an esteemed team and artistcentric company,” added Sangeetha Aiyer. “Through Sony Music’s leadership, the Indian music industry is at the beginning of a new era, driving deeper engagements in multiple genres and languages across the country and offering compelling content to artists, partners and fans. I look forward to working with the artists and creators alongside media platforms & partners to grow the music landscape further”.

With a career spanning almost two decades, Aiyer brings broad broadcast, films, radio, retail and advertising experience to the role, having worked with leading organizations including NBCUniversal, A+E Networks, Network 18, Times Network, Star TV and Reliance Media Network. In her last role as Head of Marketing at NBCUniversal India, Aiyer held the marketing, digital and promotions mandate for theatrical releases of Universal Pictures in India throughout 2020. Prior to NBCUniversal, she headed up Marketing for the Digital Business at Network18 from 2019-2020, where she was responsible for driving the marketing and brand initiatives of the company’s digital platforms including FirstPost, MoneyControl, CNBCTV18.com, News18 English and News18 Vernacular.

In her earlier stint as Head, Marketing and Digital, A+E Networks | TV18, she spearheaded the growth strategy for the joint venture, specifically for History TV18 and FYI TV18. One of the key founding members of the joint venture, Aiyer has been instrumental in leading the launch strategy of History TV18 and FYI TV18, formulating bespoke production initiatives and marketing tentpoles such as The Greatest Indian, Bollywood@100, OMG Yeh Mera India, and Small Budget Big Makeover to name a few. Under her leadership, History TV18 grew into a digital powerhouse, delivering more than a billion impressions annually and winning multiple awards nationally and on a global scale. Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd. 92, Main Avenue, Santacruz W, Mumbai 400 054. phone +9122 6706 9000 fax +9122 6706 9010 Email: info.corporate@sonymusic.com CIN:U92100MH2004PTC146706 Aiyer is the latest hire in support of SMI’s strategy to expand its presence across a wider variety of repertoires and genres in India, cementing its commitment to growing a premium content business across all streaming, download, video and mobile services in the country.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)