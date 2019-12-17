Socxo Solutions wins brand advocacy mandate for Moolya Software Testing

Socxo, the Bangalore based brand advocacy solutions provider has recently won the brand advocacy mandate of Moolya Software Testing, an upcoming and fast-growing software testing solutions provider for enterprises with over 100 customer success stories.

The Socxo platform will help Moolya promote its core values through dedicated advocates of its brand to enhance its organic reach in the market. Moolya has always relied on lean marketing strategies and cultivating brand advocates who are excited to share their experiences with their networks.

Speaking on the development, Prantik Barua, Head of Marketing at Moolya said, "Over the years, Moolya has grown organically, without little to no spend on advertising. We have won big and popular customers who were attracted to us solely from what they have either experienced in their past companies or heard from their respectable colleagues about us. It only made sense to speak more about this intrinsic value that our folks have been creating at different projects. So, we aligned our brand strategy that complimented our marketing efforts - without which we’d have been a hidden asset hoping for attention. We are very excited about this partnership with Socxo in helping us with this mission.”

Commenting on the mandate, Sudarsan Rao, Co-founder and CEO Socxo said, "It’s a pleasure to work with a team that believes in organic growth. This is the fundamental pivot for Socxo as well. Moolya’s agile teams combined with our content and advocacy management solution will deliver an organic power-up to their market and internal engagement as well. We have found that people’s network is a powerful differentiator when it comes to building resonance in branding and messaging. Which goes hand in hand with Moolya’s belief in actual delivery and word of mouth to influence their business".