Social Panga wins integrated creative & digital marketing mandate for Infinity Learn

Social Panga has won the integrated creative & digital marketing mandate for Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya. As a part of the mandate Social Panga will be responsible for digital marketing, social media, media buying and production for Infinity Learn.

Talking about their new partnership, Ujjwal Singh, CEO of Infinity Learn said,'' I am really excited that we have partnered with Social Panga and we are looking forward to increasing our footprint in the industry with some path breaking work”.

About the campaign he said “With Infinity learn you just don’t think about the future (Aage ka kya socha hai) but also see the success by choosing the right course that helps you prepare for your competitive exams, which we have tried to convey through this campaign." He added that, “We are working towards bringing a success formula that will reimagine online classroom teaching and be a ‘Single place’ to foster learning through Assessing themselves scientifically, provide Live-Classes, help students with Homework/ doubts-solving and foster self-learning at home and that will be the core of our communication.”

On winning the Mandate, Co-Founder of Social Panga, Himanshu Arora, said, “We are thrilled to have Infinity Learn on board. With our expertise in scaling up brands and specialization in education and technology we are confident to create a mark in the industry. We look forward to building the brand strategically and reaching out to the audience on a deeper level and provide effective solutions for them through our communication.”

Talking about the campaign he added “With the campaign we tried to showcase the dilemmas the students go through while choosing their career path and tried to connect with them at a deeper level. We just broke the campaign on digital and will be scaling up across all marketing channels in the coming days. We did not just want to create a campaign but truly provide the right solutions to the audience”

