Singapore-based Vistas Media Capital invests in Planet Marathi

Vistas Media Capital (VMC), a Singapore-based media focused investment entity, partners with Planet Marathi to introduce an OTT platform focussing on Marathi content. The soon to be launched OTT platform aims to cater to a TG of 100 million globally with a number of genres.

Planet Marathi plans to deliver rich, contemporary and diversified content through advanced technology for consistent streaming across devices. VMC will be investing upto USD 5 million into Planet Marathi for a strategic equity in the venture.

Announcing the partnership, Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO, Vistas Media Capital PTE Limited said, “The Indian OTT space has grown significantly over the last few years but there is still an opportunity to capitalise on in the regional segment. The Marathi audience across the globe is a large one which for many years has patronised good content important for the digital space. We are thrilled to partner with Planet Marathi to launch this platform and fill a need-gap.”

Akshay Bardapurkar, Head & Founder, Planet Marathi said, “Marathi viewers today are devoid of digital entertainment in their native language barring a few shows or movies on television or other platforms. With this insight, introducing an exclusive Marathi OTT shall fill a void that the Marathi entertainment industry has been facing. We also plan to expand our reach globally and VMC is the perfect partner to take the first step with us in this journey. We look forward to this long term association with VMC.”