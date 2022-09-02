Sidharth Rao launches mar-tech company Punt

Rao has collaborated with Madhu Sudhan who is the Co-founder of Punt

Sidharth Rao, former CEO of dentsuMB Group India, has launched a new-age mar-tech company called Punt.

Madhu Sudhan is the co-founder of Punt.

Rao made the announcement on social media. In his post, he said: “Starting up after building Webchutney would give anyone performance pressure. Nervous to announce that starting up in services again (but not competing with Webchutney, you’re welcome).

Excited to introduce Punt_Partners with my cofounder Madhu Sudhan, in mar-tech services. Madhu and I landed on this whitespace, a potentially $100 billion industry, after dozens of ideas and at least 3 MVPs.”

Rao had recently posted on social media his plans to start an entrepreneurial venture.

