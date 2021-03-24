Shailja Saraswati Varghese joins Omnicom Media Group as Head of Content

Former ZEE5-HiPi Content Head Shailja Saraswati Varghese has joined Omnicom Media Group as Head Of Content effective March. According to her LinkedIn profile, Varghese had a one-year stint at ZEE5 as the head content of its short-video platform HiPi. She had joined ZEE5-HiPi in April 2020.

At ZEE5-HiPi, she was heading the content division and team of five creative experts for a strategic and creative role. Her responsibilities included content strategy, celeb, and influencer onboarding and creative management, featuring, short-form content creation, content marketing, partnerships, Network alliances, partnerships, and moderation.



She has over 18 years of experience in the content industry which spans digital, television, and media. She has worked with companies; i.e. Discovery Networks, NGC Fox international channels, UTV Network, Zee Network, WPP-owned media agency Maxus Global India and Singapore, and Brand New Media content marketing agency in APAC.



Omnicom Group's portfolio includes three global advertising agency networks: BBDO, DDB, and TBWA; three of the world’s premier providers of media services: OMD, PHD, and Hearts & Science as part of Omnicom Media Group. It also manages a global diversified group of agencies, under the DAS Group of Companies.

