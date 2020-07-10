Sanjay Trehan joins AdPushup as Advisor

Trehan currently provides consulting services to some of the top brands in digital media, marketing, and online advertising, as well as start-ups in India

AdPushup, an ad revenue optimization platform that helps web publishers and media companies accelerate their revenue growth, has announced appointment of Sanjay Trehan, a digital media industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, as its Advisor.

Talking about the new appointment, Ankit Oberoi, CEO and Co-Founder, AdPushup, says, “We have been associated with Sanjay since the beginning of our journey at AdPushup and are excited to bring him onboard officially as an advisor. As a company, we are in a growth phase, our product value and market fit is proven with multiple Comscore 500 publishers, and our primary focus is driving market adoption. This is where Sanjay’s in-depth understanding of the publisher landscape and market expertise will be valuable in helping us build a win-win partnership.”

Trehan currently provides consulting services to some of the top brands in digital media, marketing, and online advertising, as well as start-ups in India. He has helped several companies scale their business using strong partnerships, new monetization models, content syndication, content mix and tiering, video, and audience acquisition strategies.

Before running his consulting practice, Trehan held senior leadership positions at HT Media, Microsoft, NDTV Convergence, and Times Internet. During his time at these companies, he led digital and new media initiatives across web, video, and mobile categories. He also spearheaded new global partnerships and developed go-to-market strategies based on value creation and sustainable competitive advantage.

“I am very excited to be a part of this dynamic team, which in a short span of 5 years has already established a proven track record in the ad tech space. I am looking forward to helping scale its market adoption and contributing to its overall growth strategy, both in India and overseas,” says Sanjay Trehan.