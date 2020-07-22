Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate ropes in Sachin Dhir and Sugandha Garg

As L&K Saatchi & Saatchi strengthens its creative and planning teams across India, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate too has announced new additions to its teams. The full-service digital agency has brought onboard Sachin Dhir and Sugandha Garg for its New Delhi and Bangalore offices, respectively. Both of them will report to Priya Jayaraman, CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.



Welcoming them, Jayaraman said, “I am extremely happy to have Sachin and Sugandha lead our clients to their milestones along with me. We have been an agency focussed relentlessly on client success in the digital landscape that is ever changing and evolving. It needed a team with me that can navigate change, handhold clients into a growth surge and chart a course with them. New Delhi and Bangalore are very important offices for us with an amazing set of clients that we are very proud to partner.”



Dhir joins Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate Delhi from Wunderman Thomson Mirum where he worked on brands like Reebok, Times of India, Verisign, HCL, Sofy, Jagran, Swatch, Pepsi and Facebook.



He says, “Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate comes at the right time in my digital journey as businesses are swiftly transforming and reimagining themselves with customer centricity and engagement not just for communication but also for business growth. With a great team to back me, I am looking forward to this!”



Garg joins the Bangalore team having started her digital journey with Tribal DDB and then moving on to Mindshare, Maxus and Tonic Worldwide. She has experience on brands such as Citibank, Ford, Skoda, IPL, Enamor, Sony Entertainment Network, Sony Bravia, Diageo and Disney. She has also enriched her experience with her own entrepreneurial venture.



She says, “Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate is an opportunity like no other. I am excited to explore the playing field available to me courtesy Publicis Groupe. Leading the Bangalore office under Priya’s tutelage will be an enriching experience and I look forward to doing some exciting work with a very talented team.”



Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate serves a wide range of local and global clients, notably MaxLife Insurance, Max Group, Scripbox, Practo, ESPN CricInfo, Embassy Springs, Tuborg and many more.